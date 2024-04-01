[Steam] Content Warning FREE for one day only

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
3,047
Get Content Warning free from Steam till 4-02-24. From the same guys who made TABS (Totally Accurate Battle Simulator).


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2881650/Content_Warning/

herestheplan.png

The-Plan.gif


Get famous or die trying! Content Warning is a co-op horror game where you film spooky stuff with your friends to try and go viral.

DivingBellSmall.gif

Step1.png

Squad up, customize your face with the ASCII face customiser, buy some gear and use the diving bell to go down to the Old World!

Down there you’ll encounter scary physics-animated monsters, cursed relics and other artefacts!

Spook_smaller.gif

Step2.png

Film as many scary things as possible before you run out of oxygen, camera battery or friends…

watchparty.gif

Step3.png

If you survive, you need to get back in the diving bell to transport you and the remaining members of your team to the surface.

Upload your chaotic footage to SpookTube, settle in for a watch party, and wait for the views to tick up!

WCGW_smaller.gif

Profit.png


Every run goes on for 3 days, the more scary stuff you film, the more you go viral. The ad revenue from your SpookTube videos enables you to upgrade your gear to film better videos and survive more easily in the Old World.

If your team accumulates enough views in three days - you get to keep going with your SpookTube Career and live a life of fame and fortune!

whatcouldgowrong.png


GameFeatures.png

  • In-game handheld working video camera
  • 2-4 player online coop
  • Voice chat
  • ASCII face customisation
  • Make and save in-game recordings
  • Your friends looking and acting silly
  • Scary animated physics monsters
  • Cursed artefacts
  • Flashlights (many)
  • Fame (maybe)
storesmall.gif


store3.png

For every video you upload to SpookTube you get ad revenue to spend on fun and useful items in the store, like upgraded gear, emotes, props and medical equipment!

Asciifacegifsmall.gif


faceascii.png

Customize your face using your keyboard and with the game's ASCII-face-customizer!

HeadBoopSmall.gif


HAvefunn.png




View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbbpaf17DCU

 
