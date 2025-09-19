  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Steam Confirms End of Support for 32-bit Windows OS in 2026

"To ensure continued updates and compatibility, users should update to a 64-bit version of Windows. This change is required as core features in Steam rely on system drivers and other libraries that are not supported on 32-bit versions of Windows. Future versions of Steam will run on 64-bit versions of Windows only. We strongly encourage all 32-bit Windows users to update sooner rather than later."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341141/steam-confirms-end-of-support-for-32-bit-windows-os-in-2026
 
