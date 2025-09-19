erek
"To ensure continued updates and compatibility, users should update to a 64-bit version of Windows. This change is required as core features in Steam rely on system drivers and other libraries that are not supported on 32-bit versions of Windows. Future versions of Steam will run on 64-bit versions of Windows only. We strongly encourage all 32-bit Windows users to update sooner rather than later."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341141/steam-confirms-end-of-support-for-32-bit-windows-os-in-2026
