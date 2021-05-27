[STEAM]Company of Heroes 2 plus SP DLC (DEAD)

The Company of Heroes 2 base game gives you access to two multiplayer armies from the Eastern Front: the Red Army (SOV) and the Wehrmacht Ostheer (GER). It also comes with a gritty single-player campaign that will give you a chance to familiarize yourself with the series core tenets. Step into the boots of a Soviet commander of the Red Army, entrenched in brutal frontline warfare to free Mother Russia from the Enemy invaders! Adjust your tactics to take into account the brutal weather conditions and wield the might of the Soviet Empire as you smash your way to Berlin.


Ardennes Assault offers a compelling standalone single-player campaign starring the American Armed Forces. Engage in a dynamic non-linear campaign and bear the consequences of your actions as overall company health persists between missions. USF multiplayer army not included.
 
Even if you do have it double check and see if you have the Ardennes Assault addon, chances are if you snagged it from a humble bundle you do not have that DLC.
 
