Steam Bucks - Buy Index or wait?

So, I have over a grand in CSGO skins that I've been sitting on for prolly damn near a decade. I'm liquidating all of them at the moment through the Steam Market.....yes I know I could do it by other means, but I've gotten scammed in the past and don't trust the outside websites anymore.



I'm curious what you guys think I should do though. Grab the $1k VR Kit from Valve, or sit on the Steam Currency for a new VR hardware release that might be on the radar.



I don't particularly keep up with VR news, but it would be pretty cool to play all my racing sims with one!



Thanks