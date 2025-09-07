  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Steam] Broilers FREE till 9-13-25

CAD4466HK

Get Broilers free from Steam till 9-13-25.

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1562780/Broilers/

Win with your mind​


Bropedia will help you understand all aspects of the game. At first it may be difficult to get used to all the intricate mechanics and understand how to apply them or why they are needed in the fight against your opponent, but through practice and training, as well as sufficient theoretical background, you can become a master of hens.

Broilers, in a way, could be called Tower-Defense, except that in addition to defense, both players are also responsible for attacking and advancing toward the opponent's base. Of course, following this characteristic, many games could be called Tower-Defence, but usually in such games the elements of attacking the enemy, and in the case of Broilers they are pawns, are completely under the control of the player, or under control for the most part. In Broilers, however, players cannot directly control the pawns-the players cannot tell the pawns where to go or what to do. You can say that in this game, you are under the control of creeps (units not controlled by the player), which is already very similar to the Tower-Defence genre, as well as there are almost literal TD elements, such as eggs, which can be placed on the field, which, although not shooting at the enemy, but can become an obstacle to him.

May the strongest win​


It is important to understand that in Broilers, victory is primarily achieved by the ability to skillfully prioritize the characteristics of species, the assignment of cards to pawns, and the timely creation of species and assigning them a program for action.



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFwwIEOTyzM
 
