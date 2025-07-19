[Steam] Bioprototype FREE till 7-20-25

CAD4466HK
Get Bioprototype free from Steam till 7-20-25. 2nd time it's been given away. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3689520/view/499446213320378276
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3689520/Bioprototype/
• Set your own skill trigger logics
• More builds: Bullet Master, Flesh Army, Virus Master, and more
• 24 unique characters with different skills
• 80+ organs with different functions
— Unlock unlimited combos universe
Wild bullet storms
• Battlegrounds crawling with spores and offspring
• Venom is spreading everywhere
It’s not just a combat – create art with your organs!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_c7Y_caE6s
