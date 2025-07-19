  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Steam] Bioprototype FREE till 7-20-25

CAD4466HK

Get Bioprototype free from Steam till 7-20-25. 2nd time it's been given away. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3689520/view/499446213320378276


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3689520/Bioprototype/


• Set your own skill trigger logics
• More builds: Bullet Master, Flesh Army, Virus Master, and more
• 24 unique characters with different skills
• 80+ organs with different functions
— Unlock unlimited combos universe

Wild bullet storms
• Battlegrounds crawling with spores and offspring
• Venom is spreading everywhere
It’s not just a combat – create art with your organs!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_c7Y_caE6s
 
