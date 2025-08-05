[Steam] [Behaviour Interactive] What the Fog FREE for a limited time

Head to Behaviour Interactive's official website. Log into your account, or create one if you're new. Agree to let Behaviour use your in-game and personal data, and allow them to share some of it with trusted third parties for marketing purposes. Link your Behaviour account to your Steam account. Open your Steam client and redeem the code you receive.

The creators of Dead by Daylight are giving away a free game, that most people who bought Dead by Daylight got for free anyways.It's free for a limited time.answers the age-old question: What would happen if you and a friend were swallowed by a cursed board game? You’d get a 2-person co-op roguelite filled with magic powers, non-stop action, and lots and lots of monsters – that’s what. Learn to use your new abilities and work together as you run, jump, and shoot your way through swarms of enemies, collecting Bloodpoints, repairing Generators, and unlocking exit doors in this chaotic game from the world of Dead by Daylight.Teamwork is the name of the game. Or it would be if it weren’t already. Point is monster killing is always better together. Choose between Dead by Daylight’s Dwight, Claudette, or Feng Min and strategize your upgrades to build loadouts that complement each other. Then stay in the action even after you die, helping your partner tough it out until they can revive you.Everything you see is out to kill you. The least you can do is return the favor. Destroy swarms of enemies and take down bosses to earn Bloodpoints. Platform across dangerous terrain to find and repair Generators. Activate their runes to upgrade your character. Survive and get the Fog out!We get it, roguelites can be intense! Luckily What the Fog’s combat and upgrades are easy to grasp, and its 8 different difficulty settings let you find the perfect challenge no matter your skill level. Focus on the fun of quick, exciting runs across increasingly wild, randomly generated levels.