[Steam] Barro GT FREE till 8-04-25

Get Barro GT free from Steam till 8-04-25.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990740/Barro_GT/

Note: The GT version does not contain jumping like on the normal version.



Barro GT is the new generation of Barro, now with a new style of race tracks but, with the good old toy car/ go kart arcade style!

  • 26 types of cars
  • 21 new race tracks
  • Improved time trial (Leaderboard lap-by-lap | Fight for your position in real time!)
  • Single player
  • Up to 4 players local split screen
  • Up to 20 cars on the grid


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-EpJydKY2c
 
