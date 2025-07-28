[Steam] Barro GT FREE till 8-04-25

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,716
Get Barro GT free from Steam till 8-04-25.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990740/Barro_GT/
Note: The GT version does not contain jumping like on the normal version.
Barro GT is the new generation of Barro, now with a new style of race tracks but, with the good old toy car/ go kart arcade style!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-EpJydKY2c
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990740/Barro_GT/
Note: The GT version does not contain jumping like on the normal version.
Barro GT is the new generation of Barro, now with a new style of race tracks but, with the good old toy car/ go kart arcade style!
- 26 types of cars
- 21 new race tracks
- Improved time trial (Leaderboard lap-by-lap | Fight for your position in real time!)
- Single player
- Up to 4 players local split screen
- Up to 20 cars on the grid
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-EpJydKY2c