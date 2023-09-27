[Steam] [Bandai Namco] The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan FREE with registration till 9-29-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,178
Get a free Steam key for The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan from Bandai Namco till 9-29-23.
Man of Medan is the first game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, bringing supernatural horror to the South Pacific.
Experience the upgraded version of Man of Medan, available now.
New to this upgrade: difficulty settings & QTE warnings, improved UI & interactions, updated bearing’s art & event triggers, increased walk speeds and wider accessibility options including subtitle sizing.
Discover an extended playable chapter “Flooded”, introducing new deaths in this climatic ending to the game!
*Free upgrade for owners of Man of Medan on PC.
Register and complete the form between 25/09 (3:00pm CEST) and 29/09 (3:00pm CEST), and we'll send you the digital code after the event.
Do not forget to connect your Bandai Namco Account to your Steam account to be eligible!
https://beta.bandainamcoent.eu/en/cb/man-of-medan-for-free
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/939850/The_Dark_Pictures_Anthology_Man_of_Medan/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0_t5R-goPo
Man of Medan is the first game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, bringing supernatural horror to the South Pacific.
Experience the upgraded version of Man of Medan, available now.
New to this upgrade: difficulty settings & QTE warnings, improved UI & interactions, updated bearing’s art & event triggers, increased walk speeds and wider accessibility options including subtitle sizing.
Discover an extended playable chapter “Flooded”, introducing new deaths in this climatic ending to the game!
*Free upgrade for owners of Man of Medan on PC.
Register and complete the form between 25/09 (3:00pm CEST) and 29/09 (3:00pm CEST), and we'll send you the digital code after the event.
Do not forget to connect your Bandai Namco Account to your Steam account to be eligible!
https://beta.bandainamcoent.eu/en/cb/man-of-medan-for-free
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/939850/The_Dark_Pictures_Anthology_Man_of_Medan/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0_t5R-goPo