[Steam] [Bandai Namco] EU Only - The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan FREE with registration till 9-29-23

Get a free Steam key for The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan from Bandai Namco till 9-29-23.Man of Medan is the first game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, bringing supernatural horror to the South Pacific.*Free upgrade for owners of Man of Medan on PC.Register and complete the form betweenand, and we'll send you the digital code after the event.Do not forget to connect your Bandai Namco Account to your Steam account to be eligible!This giveaway is limited to the following countries:Australia, Bangladesh, Cook Islands, India, New Zealand, The Norfolk Island, Pakistan, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Bhutan, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Congo, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Comoros, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Micronesia, The Federated States of Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Guam, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mozambique, The Northern Mariana Islands, Namibia, Niger, Nepal, Nigeria, Palau, Rwanda, Samoa, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Senegal, Saint Helena, Sierra Leone, Somalia, The United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Vanuatu, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe, France, Algeria, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Morocco, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, Monaco, Saint Martin (French part), New Caledonia, The Reunion Island, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Tunisia, Wallis and Futuna, Italy, San Marino, Holy See (Vatican City State), Germany, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Switzerland, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, The Russian Federation, Slovakia, Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, The Republic of Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Malta, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Oman, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Serbia, The Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen, Andorra, Spain, Portugal, Aland Islands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, The United Kingdom, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, The British Virgin Islands, The Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Faroe Islands, Guernsey, Gibraltar, The Isle of Man, Jersey, Lesotho, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and Swaziland.