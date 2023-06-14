Steam back library marathon

Has anyone else done one of these, where you stop buying new games and instead resolve to play your back catalogue of games in your steam library? Seeing as my computer is rapidly becoming too old to play new titles at 4k with acceptable frames I am instead going back and starting at letter A in my back catalog. My goal here is to finish 1-3 games a month Chronologically until I can play new games early next year after I build a new system that can habdle new titles at 4k. And if not finish them at least play them long for long enough to know that I don't want to continue. Starting right now with a very janky Cthulu game called Arkham Horror Mother's Embrace. And after that no less than 3 of the Ambesia games in a row.