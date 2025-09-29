Steam Autumn Sale from Sept. 29th Oct 6th

Comixbooks
CP2077 is one of the few examples of a game that has incrementally improved to the point where the whole has become more than the sum of its parts. It always had pretty amazing visuals and grandiose storytelling goals, but all the fixes over the years have actually complemented each part of the game equally.Now that I have a 5080 coming in, I may finally jump on CP2077 bundle for $38.62.
Don't see too much else with a decent discount. Silent Hill 2 still $70, Clair Obscur only 10% off. STALKER 2 still $42 at 30% off.
RDR2 is excellent in terms of atmosphere, story and world building. Not so much mechanics, but you can look past that.Control is a great game for a good price. Definitely worth $4! RDR2 is also on pretty good sale (I haven't played, but I know it's popular).
I started playing it about six months ago... one of the best games of its type that Ive played for sure.CP2077 is one of the few examples of a game that has incrementally improved to the point where the whole has become more than the sum of its parts. It always had pretty amazing visuals and grandiose storytelling goals, but all the fixes over the years have actually complemented each part of the game equally.
I got it at a similar deal and it’s worth at least double in terms of overall enjoyment.
Walking dead for 1.50 is a no brainer.Picked up Doom Eternal for $4 and Walking Dead for $1.50.
Bought it on day 1 of the sale, 6 hours in, great so far.I want God if War Ragenok but I'll never get around to playing it.
Finally picked up the Odyssey expansion for Elite: Dangerous for $1.50. I don’t know if I’ll ever have the mental bandwidth to get back into such a big, complex game, but for a buck fifty, how could I say no?
I think they folded the first DLC into the base game, so AFAIK yes.Is this the only paid DLC now? I got this got it free on Steam and Epic apparently, and have yet to play it. Always wanted to but like you said a big complex game is hard to get into.
I want to say they had it last year but my memory is shit nowdays.
HD2 was a rollercoaster when I still played it. It would be awesome, then they'd patch something and fuck it up somehow, then they'd redeem themselves with another good patch, then break something...repeat ad nauseum.I've dumped about 100 hours into my son's copy of HD2 over the past couple months and love it, so bought my own copy so we can play together. It has had some stability and performance issues lately, which has dragged its recent reviews down, but the devs have been pretty transparent and responsive with the community, so I think they'll figure it out eventually and I'd like to support them. They've also committed to this game for the long-haul and have zero intention of making a sequel for the foreseeable future.
This is why I haven't played it since it was cold outside.HD2 was a rollercoaster when I still played it. It would be awesome, then they'd patch something and fuck it up somehow, then they'd redeem themselves with another good patch, then break something...repeat ad nauseum.