  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Steam Autumn Sale from Sept. 29th Oct 6th

Endless Legend 2 is already 20% off game ranks higher than alot of other games on my Wishlist.
 
Now that I have a 5080 coming in, I may finally jump on CP2077 bundle for $38.62.

Don't see too much else with a decent discount. Silent Hill 2 still $70, Clair Obscur only 10% off. STALKER 2 still $42 at 30% off.
 
T4rd said:
Now that I have a 5080 coming in, I may finally jump on CP2077 bundle for $38.62.

Don't see too much else with a decent discount. Silent Hill 2 still $70, Clair Obscur only 10% off. STALKER 2 still $42 at 30% off.
Click to expand...
CP2077 is one of the few examples of a game that has incrementally improved to the point where the whole has become more than the sum of its parts. It always had pretty amazing visuals and grandiose storytelling goals, but all the fixes over the years have actually complemented each part of the game equally.

I got it at a similar deal and it’s worth at least double in terms of overall enjoyment.
 
Finally picked up the Odyssey expansion for Elite: Dangerous for $1.50. I don’t know if I’ll ever have the mental bandwidth to get back into such a big, complex game, but for a buck fifty, how could I say no?
 
yinzerniner said:
CP2077 is one of the few examples of a game that has incrementally improved to the point where the whole has become more than the sum of its parts. It always had pretty amazing visuals and grandiose storytelling goals, but all the fixes over the years have actually complemented each part of the game equally.

I got it at a similar deal and it’s worth at least double in terms of overall enjoyment.
Click to expand...
I started playing it about six months ago... one of the best games of its type that Ive played for sure.

I just bought Hogwarts Legacy.
 
arthur_tuxedo said:
Finally picked up the Odyssey expansion for Elite: Dangerous for $1.50. I don’t know if I’ll ever have the mental bandwidth to get back into such a big, complex game, but for a buck fifty, how could I say no?
Click to expand...

Is this the only paid DLC now? I got this got it free on Steam and Epic apparently, and have yet to play it. Always wanted to but like you said a big complex game is hard to get into.
 
I dropped almost $100 for CP2077 bundle ($38.62), The Great Rebellion ($6.39 - recommended 2D shooter from a podcast), and Helldivers 2 Super Citizen edition ($51.99 - base game is only $30).

I've dumped about 100 hours into my son's copy of HD2 over the past couple months and love it, so bought my own copy so we can play together. It has had some stability and performance issues lately, which has dragged its recent reviews down, but the devs have been pretty transparent and responsive with the community, so I think they'll figure it out eventually and I'd like to support them. They've also committed to this game for the long-haul and have zero intention of making a sequel for the foreseeable future.
 
T4rd said:
I've dumped about 100 hours into my son's copy of HD2 over the past couple months and love it, so bought my own copy so we can play together. It has had some stability and performance issues lately, which has dragged its recent reviews down, but the devs have been pretty transparent and responsive with the community, so I think they'll figure it out eventually and I'd like to support them. They've also committed to this game for the long-haul and have zero intention of making a sequel for the foreseeable future.
Click to expand...
HD2 was a rollercoaster when I still played it. It would be awesome, then they'd patch something and fuck it up somehow, then they'd redeem themselves with another good patch, then break something...repeat ad nauseum.
 
MavericK said:
HD2 was a rollercoaster when I still played it. It would be awesome, then they'd patch something and fuck it up somehow, then they'd redeem themselves with another good patch, then break something...repeat ad nauseum.
Click to expand...
This is why I haven't played it since it was cold outside.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top