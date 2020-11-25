Steam Autumn Sale 2020 has started! runs from November 25 to December 1, 2020 10AM PST

2020 Steam awards are now live cast your vote

Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2020 Steam Autumn sale is here!! The sale runs from November 25 to December 1, 2020 10 AM PST

Fun links to help you out

IsThereAnyDeal track pricing information such as bundle trackers, coupon listings, price history, but also comes in handy when you're looking to see if the price you're getting on Steam can be had cheaper elsewhere.
steamdb.com helps you track deals and hidden games and packages.
 

I wish UBI games were still on Steam.

I hoping for Watch Dog legion for sale on Epic tommorow.
 
Last edited:
