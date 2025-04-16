[Steam] AtmaSphere FREE till 4-23-25

Get AtmaSphere free from Steam till 4-23-25.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/753660/AtmaSphere/


  • AtmaSphere is roll-a-ball game set in a medieval world filled with
    dangerous traps and uncertain paths! Roll all you want, but be careful not to fall off!
  • Collect all the diamonds to impress Ballerina and pick up yellow coins for bragging points!
  • But be careful, as you progress through the levels they become harder and more challenging, your skills will be tested by a variety of engaging traps and puzzles

  • 30 challenging, handcrafted levels!
  • Forgiving yet challenging gameplay!
  • Unique visual style paired with soothing sounds of rain in the background gives a beautiful relaxing "atmasphere" :^)
  • With every level comes a unique, wonderful soundtrack!
https://video.fastly.steamstatic.com/store_trailers/256706434/movie480.webm?t=1516458269
 
