[Steam] Ashes to Ashes FTP TPS

Ashes to Ashes is a new FTP TPS on Steam.
Hex, dash, and blast your way through the mystical canyons of Gloam Country. Seek your undead revenge against the Red Wake gang for their betrayal and burying you six feet under. Discover the lore of the land through echoes of spirits long passed to assemble and remember your past. Standoff against dangerous gunslingers and teach them the meaning of fear.
- Harness the power of hexes to combine the elements of flame, frost, and quake to make any environment your personal playground of destruction.
- Aim for precise headshots to clear waves of bandits quickly before they’re able to shoot back or toss dangerous hex grenades.
- Travel through diverse settings to hunt down key members of the Red Wake gang in the form of epic boss battles.
- Seek breathtaking vistas to give respite from the onslaught of bullets.
- Immerse yourself in our epic original soundtrack by the talented Collin Anderson.