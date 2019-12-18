Steam and Epic Christmas Sale 12/19/2019

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Comixbooks, Dec 18, 2019 at 11:32 AM.

    Comixbooks

    polonyc2

    3 games I'm interested in- Resident Evil 2 remaster, Monster Hunter World with Iceborne, Red Dead Redemption 2...but I have too much of a backlog that I can afford to wait until it hits a price I'm comfortable with because I know I'm not going to play them right away
     
    Comixbooks

    UBI's Uplay sale is already up
     
    DogsofJune

    Epic is responding as well
     
    T4rd

    I have too much of a backlog as well across all platforms (PC, PS4, Switch), but I'll bump Control up to the top of the pile if there's a good deal on it for under $30. I also want Metro Exodus, but think I'll wait til it comes back to Steam in February.
     
    SomeoneElse

    I typically would get excited about this in the past but in recent years their "sales" haven't been that great. Way to many indie games that are on sale and not a whole lot of AAA titles, or even their massive publisher catalog sales.
     
    Comixbooks

    Ghost Recon Breakpoint is 24.00 on Uplay
     
    Comixbooks

    Epic has a 10.00 coupon on one game that is over 14.99 they did this for the spring deal this year.

    Sign in to your Epic Games account, then click the button to claim one $10 Epic Coupon (to use on eligible games of $14.99 or above or local currency equivalent). The $10 Epic Coupon will be applied automatically at checkout. Note: If you make your first purchase or grab your first free game during the promotion before clicking on the button you will automatically receive your first $10 Epic Coupon. Coupons expire on May 1, 2020 2:59am EST.
     
    Comixbooks

    So you could get Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 13.99 I think plus taxes.
    Or get whatever
     
    limitedaccess

    It says you get another $10 coupon after you use that coupon for a purchase, and so forth, so in practice it's $10 off everything $14.99 or more except pre-orders, season passes, DLC and micro transactions.
     
