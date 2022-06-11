[Steam and all consoles] Street Fighter II (free till 7/21 8 PM EST)

Xrave
Get your childhood memory of playing Street Fighter II in a Pizza Hut.
For Steam need to also add the (always) free Capcom Arcade Stadium base game, then add the Street Fighter II DLC. (or choose the package option on Steam's website....no fancy embedded claim button for this one)
Also can get it for the
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Nintendo Switch