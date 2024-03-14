Steam 2024 Spring sale is here! Spring sale runs from March 14 to March 21 2024, 10 AM PST

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2024 Steam Spring sale is here!! Sale runs from March 14 to March 21, 2024, 10 AM PST

Deals worth checking out (let me know of any good deals you see to add them to the list)

Borderlands Collection: Pandora's box bundle $38.18
Deep Rock Galactic: Deluxe Edition $9.89
Graveyard Keeper #3.99
Hollow Knight $7.49
Ni no kuni Wrath of the White Witch remastered $7.49
Star Wars triple Bundle (Star Wars Squadron, Star Wars Jedi Fallen order deluxe, Star wars Battlefront II) $8.12
Vampire Survivors: Game + DLC + OST Bundle $6.09
RACCOON CITY EDITION (Resident Evil 1, Resident Evil 2, Resistance) $14.99
Back 4 Blood Ultimate $9.99
STAR WARS: Squadrons $1.99
LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga $14.99
Halo: The Master Chief Collection $9.99
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice $2.99
 
So many games that are just the same sale prices as 2-3 months ago or 2-3 weeks ago. D4 at $35 ain't bad I guess. Not that its really worth that for me.
 
I love how the Epic Store always has their big sales at the exact same time as Steam with lower prices :D
 
Feels like they never discount anything I've been meaning to buy but was hoping for a sale. It's always games I bought a long time ago or couldn't care less about. Epic's sales have been much better for me, IMO.
 
Nice sale on balder's gate 3.. like seriously fuck off lmao..
It's still selling like crazy, why would they discount it even more?

Overall, pretty meh prices on all my wishlist items.
 
When are they gonna port RE: Code Veronica? I remember playing it on the Dreamcast, one of the best games ever.
 
Just bought Days Gone for $12.49. I had never even heard of it.
Its good game and i ended up enjoying it. it started off kinda slow but at one point just started to click for me, ended up with about 50 hours in this one.
 
I love how the Epic Store always has their big sales at the exact same time as Steam with lower prices :D
are they much lower though? of the ones in the OP, most aren't even on epic and the ones that are, the only one i see cheaper is back 4 blood and that's only by 1$. Randomly checking other games they are mostly all the same price. maybe im missing something or i guess if you factor in the rewards but base sales price seems similar.

starwars triple bundle - cheaper on steam
back 4 blood epic cheaper
starwars squadrons same price
spiderman same sale price
snowrunner same sale price
hogwarts same sale price
cyberpunk ultimate - cheaper on steam
 
are they much lower though? of the ones in the OP, most aren't even on epic and the ones that are, the only one i see cheaper is back 4 blood and that's only by 1$. Randomly checking other games they are mostly all the same price. maybe im missing something or i guess if you factor in the rewards but base sales price seems similar.

starwars triple bundle - cheaper on steam
back 4 blood epic cheaper
starwars squadrons same price
spiderman same sale price
snowrunner same sale price
hogwarts same sale price
cyberpunk ultimate - cheaper on steam
Epic usually offers stackable coupons or some kind of extra rewards points during their big sales...the base prices are usually the same as Steam but once you factor in the additional savings it's a clear win for Epic
 
