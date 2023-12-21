Steam 2023 Winter sale is here! Winter sale runs from Dec 21 to Jan 4, 2024, 10 AM PST

Sickb0y
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2023 Steam Winter sale is here!! Sale runs from Dec 21 to Jan 4, 2024, 10 AM PST
Steam Deck price drop on old LCD versions
$349.99 for 64GIG Steam Deck
$449.99 for 512GIG Steam Deck
Steam 2023 video game awards
Deals worth checking out (let me know of any good deals you see to add them to the list)
Resident Evil Racoon city edition $14.99
comes with
- Resident Evil 1
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil Resistance
comes with
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two
- Demonic Slayer Cosmetic Skin
- Classic Weapon Sound Pack
- DOOM (2016)
- Doom 3 (The original DOOM 3 and Resurrection of Evil Expansion, The remastered DOOM 3: BFG Edition)
- Doom 64
- Doom II (The original DOOM II,The enhanced, re-release of DOOM II)
- Doom
Mass Effect Legendary Edition $5.99
Vampire Savor $3.79 for standard game, $8.75 for all DLC + OST bundle
Mortal Kombat 11 & X bundle $9.89
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 legendary edition bundle $9.99
Deep Rock Galactic $8.99
Batman Arkham collection $8.99
Supergiant game collection $35.63
comes with
- Hades (game + soundtrack)
- Bastion (game + soundtrack)
- Transistor (game + soundtrack)
- Pyre (game + soundtrack)
- some other stuff
comes with
- Halo: Reach
Halo 2 Anniversary
- Halo Combat Evolve Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3 ODST
