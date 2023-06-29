Steam 2023 Summer sale is here! Summer sale runs from June 29 to July 13 2023, 10 AM PST

Sickb0y

Sickb0y

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
2,245
Untitled.png

Screenshot_1.jpg


Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2023 Steam Summer sale is here!! Sale runs from June 29 to July 13, 2023, 10 AM PST

There are six small steam sales left follow by the major Autumn thanksgiving sale and Christmas winter sale
  • Nov 21 - Nov 28, 2023: Steam Autumn Sale
  • Dec 21, 2023 - Jan 4, 2024: Steam Winter Sale
Steam Deck is on sale up to 20% off
Screenshot_3.jpg

Screenshot_4.jpg


Deals worth checking out (let me know of any good deals you see to add them to the list)

Deep Rock Galactic: Deluxe Edition $7.50
Vampire Survivors: Game + DLC + OST Bundle $3.06
RACCOON CITY EDITION (Resident Evil 1, Resident Evil 2, Resistance) $14.99
Back 4 Blood $11.99
STAR WARS: Squadrons $5.99
LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga $16.49
Halo: The Master Chief Collection $9.99
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice $4.49
 
Last edited:


Good deal for a good game - updated to have ray tracing and DLSS

Picked up Devil May Cry 5 + Oblivion with Steam card money
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top