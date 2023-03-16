Steam 2023 Spring sale is here! Spring sale runs from March 16 to March 23rd 2023, 10 AM PST

Sickb0y
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2023 Steam Spring sale is here!! Sale runs from March 16 to March 23rd 2023, 10 AM PST
This is the first major steam seasonal sale which follows by two smaller sales (sports fest and next fest) then the annual summer sale.
Steak Deck discount sale
Deals worth checking out (let me know of any deals to add to the list)
Resident Evil Raccoon city bundle (RE1,RE2, and RE resistance) $14.99
Deep Rock Galactic $9.89
The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt $11.99
LEGO® Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $19.99
