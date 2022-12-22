Steam 2022 Winter sale is here! Winter sale runs from December 22 to January 5th, 2023, 10 AM PST

Sickb0y
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2022 Steam Winter sale is here!! Sale runs from December 22 to January 5, 2023, 10 AM PST
2022 Steam game awards
Deals worth checking out (let me know of any deals to add to the list)
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition $6.99
Vampire Survivors $3.99
Left 4 Dead Bundle $1.48
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $11.62
DOOM Franchise Bundle $28.88
VALVE COMPLETE PACK $6.54
Tekken 7 $4.99
Deep Rock Galactic $9.89
Little Nightmares I & II $14.13
