Steam 2021 Halloween sale is here! Halloween sale runs from October 28 to November 1, 2021, 10 AM PST

Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2021 Steam Halloween sale is here!! The sale runs from October 28 to November 1, 2021, 10 AM PST
Halloween events can be found here
Some deals worth looking at (if you have more let me know and ill add them)
Among Us $3.74
Graveyard Keeper $4.99
Hunt Showdown $19.99
Secret Neighbor $4.99
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout $4.99
Resident Evil 7 $9.89
Hollow Knight $7.49
Resident Evil 2 $15.99
