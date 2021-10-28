Steam 2021 Halloween sale is here! Halloween sale runs from October 28 to November 1, 2021, 10 AM PST

Sickb0y

Sickb0y

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
2,163
Screenshot_2.jpg
Screenshot_1.jpg

Screenshot_3.jpg


Screenshot_4.jpg


Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2021 Steam Halloween sale is here!! The sale runs from October 28 to November 1, 2021, 10 AM PST

Halloween events can be found here
Screenshot_5.jpg


Some deals worth looking at (if you have more let me know and ill add them)

Among Us $3.74
Graveyard Keeper $4.99
Hunt Showdown $19.99
Secret Neighbor $4.99
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout $4.99
Resident Evil 7 $9.89
Hollow Knight $7.49
Resident Evil 2 $15.99
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_1.jpg
    Screenshot_1.jpg
    466.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top