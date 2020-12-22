Steam 2020 Winter sale is here! runs from December 22 to January 5th 2021 10 AM PST

Sickb0y

Sickb0y

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
2,098
Screenshot_1.jpg

Screenshot_2.jpg

Screenshot_3.jpg

Screenshot_4.jpg


Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2020 Steam winter sale is here!! The sale runs from December 22 to January 5, 2021 10 AM PST

if you guys see any deals worth mentioning let me know and ill add them to the main thread.

Fun links to help you out

IsThereAnyDeal track pricing information such as bundle trackers, coupon listings, price history, but also comes in handy when you're looking to see if the price you're getting on Steam can be had cheaper elsewhere.
steamdb.com helps you track deals and hidden games and packages.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: maro
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top