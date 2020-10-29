Steam 2020 Halloween sale is here!

Sickb0y
Spooky events (18 in total)
Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2020 Steam Halloween sale is here!! Sale runs from October 29 to December 2, 2020
Highlight deals (if you have any more let me know and ill add them to the list)
Resident Evil 2 $15.99
Remnant: From the Ashes $19.99
Little Nightmares $3.99
Little Nightmares complete pack $4.79
Control Ultimate Edition $27.99
Metro Last Light Redux $3.99
INSIDE $6.79
Graveyard keeper $6.79
We were here together $6.79
Hellpoint is cheaper than Epic 24.49 thanks Comixbooks
Amid Evil 11.99
Iratus Lord of the Dead. 17.99
GTFO. 27.49
Fun links to help you out
IsThereAnyDeal to track pricing information such as bundle trackers, coupon listings, price history, but also comes in handy when you're looking to see if the price your getting on Steam can be had cheaper elsewhere.
steamdb.com helps you track deals and hidden games and packages.
