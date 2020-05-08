Stay Home and Play Eidos Anthology includes 54 games with a 95% discount, all revenue to be donated to charity

Anachronox

Battlestations: Midway

Battlestations: Pacific

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

Conflict: Denied Ops

Conflict: Desert Storm

Daikatana

Deathtrap Dungeon

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: The Fall

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - System Rift Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC - Assault Pack Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC - A Criminal Past Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC - Tactical Pack

Dungeon Siege

Dungeon Siege II

Dungeon Siege III Dungeon Siege III: Treasures of the Sun

Flora's Fruit Farm

Goetia

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

Just Cause

Just Cause 2 Just Cause 2: Agency Hovercraft Just Cause 2: Black Market Aerial Pack DLC Just Cause 2: Black Market Boom Pack DLC Just Cause 2: Bull's Eye Assault Rifle Just Cause 2: Chevalier Classic Just Cause 2: Monster Truck DLC Just Cause 2: Rico's Signature Gun DLC

Just Cause 3 Just Cause 3 - Capstone Bloodhound RPG Just Cause 3 - Combat Buggy Just Cause 3 - Final Argument Sniper Rifle Just Cause 3 - Mini-Gun Racing Boat Just Cause 3 - Rocket Launcher Sports Car Just Cause 3 DLC: Bavarium Sea Heist Pack Just Cause 3 DLC: Kousavá Rifle Just Cause 3 DLC: Mech Land Assault Just Cause 3 DLC: Reaper Missile Mech Just Cause 3 DLC: Sky Fortress Pack

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days Kane & Lynch 2: Alliance Weapon Pack Kane & Lynch 2: The Doggie Bag Kane & Lynch 2: Multiplayer Masks Pack

Lara Croft GO

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Lara Croft GoL: All the Trappings - Challenge Pack 1 Lara Croft GoL: Hazardous Reunion - Challenge Pack 3 Lara Croft GoL: Raziel and Kain Character Pack Lara Croft GoL: Things that Go Boom - Challenge Pack 2

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Deus Ex Pack Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Legend Pack Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Season Pass Only

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Life is Strange: Complete Season

Mini Ninjas

Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Order of War

Pandemonium

Project Snowblind

Rise of the Tomb Raider Rise of the Tomb Raider - Season Pass

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Thief Thief: The Bank Heist Thief DLC: Booster Pack - Ghost Thief DLC: Booster Pack - Opportunist Thief DLC: Booster Pack - Predator Thief DLC: The Forsaken - Challenge Map

Thief Gold

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Thief II: The Metal Age

Tomb Raider (2013) Tomb Raider: 1939 Multiplayer Map Pack Tomb Raider: Agility Skill Tomb Raider: Animal Instinct Tomb Raider: Aviatrix Skin Tomb Raider: Caves and Cliffs Multiplayer Map Pack Tomb Raider: Demolition Skin Tomb Raider: Fisherman Tomb Raider: Guerrilla Skin Tomb Raider: Headshot Reticle Tomb Raider: Hunter Skin Tomb Raider: Mountaineer Skin Tomb Raider: Pistol Burst Tomb Raider: Pistol Silencer Tomb Raider: Scavenger Bandit Tomb Raider: Scavenger Executioner Tomb Raider: Scavenger Scout Tomb Raider: Shanty Town Tomb Raider: Shipwrecked Multiplayer Map Pack Tomb Raider: Sure-Shot Skin Tomb Raider: Tomb of the Lost Adventurer

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider II

Tomb Raider III

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider V Chronicles

Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Legend

Tomb Raider Underworld

The Turing Test The Turing Test - Upgrade Pack



Square Enix today launched an anthology package on Steam that includes 54 Eidos games plus DLC at a steep 95% discount. The store page states that 100% of the revenue collected from the sale will be donated to charities in and across the United States and Europe. No end date was indicated for this package as of yet, but the page promises more bundles coming from Squeenix in the future. The package is selling on Steam for $39.24 USD and includes recent games and classics alike. The bundle will adjust based on what you own, so you can add missing items to your library at the same 95% discount.