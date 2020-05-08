Stay Home and Play Eidos Anthology includes 54 games with a 95% discount, all revenue to be donated to charity

Armenius
Square Enix today launched an anthology package on Steam that includes 54 Eidos games plus DLC at a steep 95% discount. The store page states that 100% of the revenue collected from the sale will be donated to charities in and across the United States and Europe. No end date was indicated for this package as of yet, but the page promises more bundles coming from Squeenix in the future. The package is selling on Steam for $39.24 USD and includes recent games and classics alike. The bundle will adjust based on what you own, so you can add missing items to your library at the same 95% discount.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/14956/Square_Enix_Eidos_Anthology/
- Anachronox
- Battlestations: Midway
- Battlestations: Pacific
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Conflict: Denied Ops
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Daikatana
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: The Fall
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - System Rift
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC - Assault Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC - A Criminal Past
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided DLC - Tactical Pack
- Dungeon Siege
- Dungeon Siege II
- Dungeon Siege III
- Dungeon Siege III: Treasures of the Sun
- Flora's Fruit Farm
- Goetia
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Just Cause 2: Agency Hovercraft
- Just Cause 2: Black Market Aerial Pack DLC
- Just Cause 2: Black Market Boom Pack DLC
- Just Cause 2: Bull's Eye Assault Rifle
- Just Cause 2: Chevalier Classic
- Just Cause 2: Monster Truck DLC
- Just Cause 2: Rico's Signature Gun DLC
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 - Capstone Bloodhound RPG
- Just Cause 3 - Combat Buggy
- Just Cause 3 - Final Argument Sniper Rifle
- Just Cause 3 - Mini-Gun Racing Boat
- Just Cause 3 - Rocket Launcher Sports Car
- Just Cause 3 DLC: Bavarium Sea Heist Pack
- Just Cause 3 DLC: Kousavá Rifle
- Just Cause 3 DLC: Mech Land Assault
- Just Cause 3 DLC: Reaper Missile Mech
- Just Cause 3 DLC: Sky Fortress Pack
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Kane & Lynch 2: Alliance Weapon Pack
- Kane & Lynch 2: The Doggie Bag
- Kane & Lynch 2: Multiplayer Masks Pack
- Lara Croft GO
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft GoL: All the Trappings - Challenge Pack 1
- Lara Croft GoL: Hazardous Reunion - Challenge Pack 3
- Lara Croft GoL: Raziel and Kain Character Pack
- Lara Croft GoL: Things that Go Boom - Challenge Pack 2
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Deus Ex Pack
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Legend Pack
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Season Pass Only
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Mini Ninjas
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Order of War
- Pandemonium
- Project Snowblind
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Season Pass
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Thief
- Thief: The Bank Heist
- Thief DLC: Booster Pack - Ghost
- Thief DLC: Booster Pack - Opportunist
- Thief DLC: Booster Pack - Predator
- Thief DLC: The Forsaken - Challenge Map
- Thief Gold
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Thief II: The Metal Age
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Tomb Raider: 1939 Multiplayer Map Pack
- Tomb Raider: Agility Skill
- Tomb Raider: Animal Instinct
- Tomb Raider: Aviatrix Skin
- Tomb Raider: Caves and Cliffs Multiplayer Map Pack
- Tomb Raider: Demolition Skin
- Tomb Raider: Fisherman
- Tomb Raider: Guerrilla Skin
- Tomb Raider: Headshot Reticle
- Tomb Raider: Hunter Skin
- Tomb Raider: Mountaineer Skin
- Tomb Raider: Pistol Burst
- Tomb Raider: Pistol Silencer
- Tomb Raider: Scavenger Bandit
- Tomb Raider: Scavenger Executioner
- Tomb Raider: Scavenger Scout
- Tomb Raider: Shanty Town
- Tomb Raider: Shipwrecked Multiplayer Map Pack
- Tomb Raider: Sure-Shot Skin
- Tomb Raider: Tomb of the Lost Adventurer
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider V Chronicles
- Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- The Turing Test
- The Turing Test - Upgrade Pack