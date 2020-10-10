static noise occurs when splitter is used at the green sound module output

so at a friend's house, he has a yamaha integrated amplifier, as well as a pair of PC speaker from Altec Lansing. If we connect the plug from either one of these to the sound card green output, it plays fine.



But if we use a splitter, connect both of the above, and from the converter to the green output sound, there is a low hummmmm, some sort of static sound on top of the regular sound that is plays



the question is, how do you fix it?