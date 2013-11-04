STASIS - Survival/horror/adventure game

This is out now, and it's pretty cool. I played it for a couple of hours last night. Got stuck on a slightly goofy puzzle in the beginning, but things are moving along nicely now. Their pathfinder could use a bit of work, as your character occasionally goes all over the place before getting to where you click, but otherwise it's solid. The voice acting isn't amazing, but it's not bad either. It gets the job done, and without me rolling my eyes too much. (though a certain song in the beginning goes on for a little too long) The writing itself is great. The crew logs are excellent. Believable as coming from humans.The graphics are beautiful and gritty, the atmosphere is nice and heavy, and highly reminiscent of Alien, with maybe a touch of Event Horizon (though not the over the top aspects) so far anyway. I can see that sort of thing coming more into play later. I've started forming theories about what's going on, but nothing confirmed yet.Anyway, enjoying it a lot so far, and would definitely recommend it, especially at its discounted price on Steam and GOG right now.