STASIS - Survival/horror/adventure game

LeninGHOLA
Vladimir Hayt
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2009
- Messages
- 18,416
http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bischoff/stasis-2d-isometric-scifi-horror-adventure-game
There is even a playable Alpha demo. http://www.stasisgame.com/getstasis/
I really dig the atmosphere and aesthetics. It looks pretty amazing.
Trailer -
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob6sBsxf2YE
Stasis is a 2D isometric, point-and-click adventure game for PC Windows, set in the distant future on a desolate spacecraft. John Maracheck must interact and solve puzzles to save his family, while uncovering horrific experimentation, illicit research and an ever deepening mystery.
