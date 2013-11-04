STASIS - Survival/horror/adventure game

LeninGHOLA

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bischoff/stasis-2d-isometric-scifi-horror-adventure-game

Stasis is a 2D isometric, point-and-click adventure game for PC Windows, set in the distant future on a desolate spacecraft. John Maracheck must interact and solve puzzles to save his family, while uncovering horrific experimentation, illicit research and an ever deepening mystery.
There is even a playable Alpha demo. http://www.stasisgame.com/getstasis/


I really dig the atmosphere and aesthetics. It looks pretty amazing.
Trailer -
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob6sBsxf2YE
 
zamardii

Speaking of Space and environment, anyone try The Swapper? Looked good on Steam and almost picked it up.
 
LeninGHOLA

I spent about an hour with this early in the morning - the atmosphere is thick, artwork is top notch, sound is creepy and it seems like a pretty damn solid alpha build. Walk pathing needs a little work, but I have a feeling this is going to be great.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Great game, played the Alpha Demo. Takes you back to the great isometric days of PC gaming. I loved the atmosphere of it, reminded me of Pandorum, Event Horizon with a little bit of Bioshock mixed together. And of course the music is great, Mark Morgan never disappoints.:)

Check it out if your a Sci-Fi fan.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Thanks for the info! I'll keep a close watch on this. I probably should try the demo, too.

Anything that's like Event Horizon is a win for me.
 
Krenum

Just wanted to give this game a little bump to put the spotlight back on it. Looks like there is a pretty big rise in old school isometric games recently.

If you are a fan of those, you need to check this one out.
 
J3RK

This is out now, and it's pretty cool. I played it for a couple of hours last night. Got stuck on a slightly goofy puzzle in the beginning, but things are moving along nicely now. Their pathfinder could use a bit of work, as your character occasionally goes all over the place before getting to where you click, but otherwise it's solid. The voice acting isn't amazing, but it's not bad either. It gets the job done, and without me rolling my eyes too much. (though a certain song in the beginning goes on for a little too long :D ) The writing itself is great. The crew logs are excellent. Believable as coming from humans.

The graphics are beautiful and gritty, the atmosphere is nice and heavy, and highly reminiscent of Alien, with maybe a touch of Event Horizon (though not the over the top aspects) so far anyway. I can see that sort of thing coming more into play later. I've started forming theories about what's going on, but nothing confirmed yet.

Anyway, enjoying it a lot so far, and would definitely recommend it, especially at its discounted price on Steam and GOG right now.
 
J3RK

Definitely worth even the regular price I'd say, so that's an excellent deal.

It also kinda reminds me a tiny bit in some way of Dark Seed. Not in any major way, just has a certain feeling to some of it.
 
J3RK

I played a while longer last night. Things are starting to pick up and get a bit interesting. It was the first time I actually died so far. (granted it was doing something that I knew I shouldn't do in an adventure game, but I did it anyway... :D ) I'm thinking I'll play this through the weekend, and probably finish it out before playing anything else seriously. (also replaying Shovel Knight right now, but that's in small bursts...)
 
