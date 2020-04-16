StarVR One [What was the most amazing vr experience before pimax 8kx] is now on sale.

lostinseganet
Oct 8, 2008
1,159
Last time they were expecting $3,500 for the headset. They ran into some problems, and had to close up shop for awhile. Yet at that price the rez per eye is not even above 2k soo.
It is not as awe inspiring now as it was before. It has many other features though so the sum of its parts still make it very impressive.
https://www.roadtovr.com/starvr-one-launch-acer-starbreeze/
