It's kinda silly to grade games since the game could be in a Humid environment and wreck the manual the grade is for the outside of the box the problem with even Comic books the paper is Acidic so maybe in 400 years the comic will be in bad shape unless the seal in the box is so good but I don't think these cases are full proof unless the are in a controlled museum with regulated temps like what they do with 1000 year old paintings . Someone said the only pick up games from Canada for that reason.



I'm just going to use oversize Life magazine comic book bags and maybe something to stand them up. Just helped a guy on Reddit who had about 209 games manuals and prima guides he wasn't sure how to store them.



Update:

I found some bigger bags on Amazon Newspaper size!! 14x19 should be good for most anything they had bigger 16x19 bags but don't need that big of bags

should be good for collectors editions to protect them from moisture damage.