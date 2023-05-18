Start upgrading now or wait for final LGA 1700 CPU?

Hi all,



I’m currently on a 9900KS, which is still a fine CPU. But I’m itching to upgrade to a newer CPU. I’m debating whether I should start looking to upgrade to what’s already out, the 13900K or 13700K or would I be better off waiting another few months or so until Intel releases RL-Refresh (supposedly by fall of this year)? I’ll probably end up going with a DDR5 motherboard either way as it doesn’t make sense to get another DDR4 platform at this point IMO. I plan on utilizing the new CPU for a good amount of time, possibly longer than I’ve had the 9900KS which is coming up on 5 years this fall.



The only AMD part I’ve really looked at is the 7800X3D (my cousin recently got parts for a whole new build and this was his CPU of choice we will be putting it together soon), I mostly use my PC for gaming (90%), entertainment, and browsing. I have had Intel in my past 3 builds and have no personal experience with AMD, I guess I’d prefer to stick with Intel.



I game at 3440x1440, 165hz on the AW3423DWF and recently upgraded to a 4070 Ti from a 2070 S. I don’t have issues with my current build, it runs most games just fine, I would just like to get some opinions/suggestions about upgrading to a new DDR5 Intel platform. I’m thinking of waiting so that I’ll have the most mature version of LGA 1700 before they move to LGA1800.



Does anyone think that it’s not worth waiting for the refresh? Just curious what people think, what’s the verdict?