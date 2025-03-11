Start-up claims their new GPU is faster than NVIDIA's 5090

learners permit said: DDR5 SODIMMS for memory so the core to memory aperture varies by module size or fixed? Fixed would be very limiting for bandwidth at DDR5 speeds and variable would be a microcoding nightmare unless multiple profiles could be accessed ,optimally selected and loaded at runtime. Guess we'll know more in a week or so after GDC. Click to expand...

Not that I am suggesting this thing is legit.It looks like it has DDR5x on board with SODIMMs. I would assume it has a smaller amount of fast memory, then buffers things back and forth. I mean if you have enough ram to just load all the assets required into memory that may be an actual viable solution. AMD had a workstation card with much the same idea. The Radeon Pro SSG, was a 16GB card that also had up to 2TB of Solid State memory. (software just saw the massive pool of memory the card took care of caching) Those were solid cards that filled a niche. AMD hasn't continued with that idea, I guess now that they are selling 48GB cards maybe its less needed. This startup IF they are legit, is probably on to something. Their are a lot of memory controller techniques that could make the transfer back and forth many times faster then running through the board to ram. For gaming something like 12-16gb on the card with a couple 16gb sticks could be a pretty solid 48gb gaming card. Card would just load everything into its DDRx memory, when new assets stream in instead of flushing, it just mirrors the assets to the onboard sodimm memory. When it is asked for the same asset again it copies it back to main mem. I think the card would still need to have enough on board memory to handle most situations though. I can't remember how much of a hit AMDs SSG cards took when they dipped into the SSD pool but it was many times faster then going back to system memory. On the AMD cards it worked well for large scene development, real time gaming though I am not sure how viable it would be. For AI however something like this would be huge. Nvidia and AMD are both selling things like Digits systems on a chip with massive shared memory pools which are popular for large memory AI stuff.As people are figuring out, we are now competing for things like GDDR7 with data centers. That means a combination of strained stock and pricing pressure. Having gaming cards always using the latest greatest ram is only going to get more and more expensive. If the choice is finding ways to make one or two gen back memories work, or pricing PC gaming out of existence. I would rather see things like AMD using GDDR6 with new memory scheduling methods, and startups trying to make GDDR5x work. lol