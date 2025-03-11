  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Start-up claims their new GPU is faster than NVIDIA's 5090

T

Templar_X

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 29, 2006
Messages
152

Bolt Graphics Announces Zeus: Groundbreaking GPU for High Performance Workloads​

Bolt Graphics announces Zeus, a completely new GPU design for high performance workloads including rendering, HPC, and gaming. Zeus addresses performance, efficiency, and functionality limitations with legacy GPUs.
Zeus is orders of magnitude faster than any other GPU in key workloads. Users can gain 10x in rendering performance, 6x in FP64 HPC workload performance, and 300x in electromagnetic wave simulations. Users running these types of demanding workloads need access to large amounts of memory. Bolt brings expandable memory to GPUs, for the first time, which allows users to increase their memory up to 384 GB in a PCIe card, and up to 2.25 TB per Zeus in a 2U server. A rack of Zeus 2U servers can be configured with up to 180 TB of memory, 8x larger than legacy GPUs.
[...]
Bolt Graphics will be doing live demos at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco from March 18 to March 21. Users can sign up for early access to Zeus, Glowstick, and Apollo on the Bolt Graphics website (www.bolt.graphics). Developer kits will be available later in 2025, with mass production beginning in late 2026.
Click to expand...
prnewswire.com: Bolt Graphics Announces Zeus: Groundbreaking GPU for High Performance Workloads

Bolt Graphics Homepage

Breakthrough or pipe dream?
 
StryderxX said:
Vaporware until we see x86 directx/vulcan drivers and pricing.
Click to expand...
Yup, gaming drivers alone will be a nightmare given how the industry operates
(Not to say, it would be awesome if it works, healthy competition and progress is most welcome)
 
I think considering how lucrative the market is right now, I wouldn't be surprised to see a competitor to Nvidia move into the space.

But I really doubt that it'll be a startup. Unless that startup has a lot of ex-engineers from Nvidia that decided to defect (except why would they?), probably not happening. Now, if someone like Apple decided to get in there? Yeah possibly happening.
 
1741718979611.png


My humble eyes will believe it when my humble eyes see it.

The barriers to entry here are so enormous that it is almost impossible to just come out of nowhere with a faster GPU.

The big players benefit from hundreds of engineers over 25 years of incremental architecture refinement generation over generation. And that's before w even talk drivers and software.

It is highly unlikely for a new entrant to be successful in the GPU market at all, let alone at the ultra high end.

Intel pulled off entering the market for two reasons:

1.) Some history of integrated graphics to build upon
2.) A willingness for a many-billion dollar corporation to spend whatever it took to get there, including hiring experienced GPU talent and paying engineers (both hardware and software) to grind their way there.

And even Intel has had a slow start of it (though maybe promising things are to come, time will tell)

I am extremely skeptical that some startup no one has ever heard of can come out of nowhere and upend the high end GPU market.

If they do, and it doesn't cost $2500 I will be trilled. I just don't think it is very likely.


This was a difficult task to pull off already 25 years ago, and now it is even more difficult.

Remember these guys? :D

1741719402510.png

1741719419795.png
 
5090 has barely any Fp64 performance, just enough to be compatible.

https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/geforce-rtx-5090.c4216
1.637 TFLOPS

A volta on 12mm from 2017 had 4-5 time as much.

It is not really a feat to be faster than some gaming gpu in FP64 "industrial" workload with the type of gpu that has 384GB of memory (and the price tag we can imagine for them), that really not the competition, even the highly priced gaming gpus. AMD-Nvida has over time fully market segmented this to really high-priced hardware.

A 9070xt has 1.52 tflops FP64, the Radeon 7 on a smaller die had 3.36 tflops 6 years ago.

Their biggest models has 20 tflops of FP64 that really nice if it was a $1000 "regular" gpu, but that less than a H100 which feel like more direct competitor depending on price but with that amount of ram we can imagine 5 figures at least (that biggest zeus cannot render a game according to the article does not even have output ports on it, it is a pure compute card) and way less than a Mi300x from AMD.

Using that cheap trick to make the click-bait news could make some suspicious, but it seem to work well enough.
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
5090 has barely any Fp64 performance, just enough to be compatible.

https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/geforce-rtx-5090.c4216
1.637 TFLOPS

A volta on 12mm from 2017 had 4-5 time as much.

It is not really a feat to be faster than some gaming gpu in FP64 "industrial" workload with the type of gpu that has 384GB of memory (and the price tag we can imagine for them), that really not the competition, even the highly priced one, AMD-Nvida has over time fully market segmented this to really high-priced hardware.

A 9070xt has 1.52 tflops FP64, the Radeon 7 on a smaller die had 3.36 tflops 6 years ago.

Their biggest models has 20 tflops of FP64 that really nice if it was a $1000 "regular" gpu, but that less than a H100 which feel like more direct competitor depending on price but with that amount of ram we can imagine 5 figures at least (the zeus cannot render a game according to the article, it is a pure compute card) and way less than a Mi300x from AMD.

Using that cheap trick to make the click-bait news could make some suspicious, but it seem to work well enough.
Click to expand...
Having low FP64 performance on consumer GPUs is by design.
Neither NVIDIA nor AMD want to cannibalize their enterprise offerings, and these design choices date back far before AI in the 2020s.
 
DDR5 SODIMMS for memory so the core to memory aperture varies by module size or fixed? Fixed would be very limiting for bandwidth at DDR5 speeds and variable would be a microcoding nightmare unless multiple profiles could be accessed ,optimally selected and loaded at runtime. Guess we'll know more in a week or so after GDC.
 
learners permit said:
DDR5 SODIMMS for memory so the core to memory aperture varies by module size or fixed? Fixed would be very limiting for bandwidth at DDR5 speeds and variable would be a microcoding nightmare unless multiple profiles could be accessed ,optimally selected and loaded at runtime. Guess we'll know more in a week or so after GDC.
Click to expand...
Not that I am suggesting this thing is legit.
It looks like it has DDR5x on board with SODIMMs. I would assume it has a smaller amount of fast memory, then buffers things back and forth. I mean if you have enough ram to just load all the assets required into memory that may be an actual viable solution. AMD had a workstation card with much the same idea. The Radeon Pro SSG, was a 16GB card that also had up to 2TB of Solid State memory. (software just saw the massive pool of memory the card took care of caching) Those were solid cards that filled a niche. AMD hasn't continued with that idea, I guess now that they are selling 48GB cards maybe its less needed. This startup IF they are legit, is probably on to something. Their are a lot of memory controller techniques that could make the transfer back and forth many times faster then running through the board to ram. For gaming something like 12-16gb on the card with a couple 16gb sticks could be a pretty solid 48gb gaming card. Card would just load everything into its DDRx memory, when new assets stream in instead of flushing, it just mirrors the assets to the onboard sodimm memory. When it is asked for the same asset again it copies it back to main mem. I think the card would still need to have enough on board memory to handle most situations though. I can't remember how much of a hit AMDs SSG cards took when they dipped into the SSD pool but it was many times faster then going back to system memory. On the AMD cards it worked well for large scene development, real time gaming though I am not sure how viable it would be. For AI however something like this would be huge. Nvidia and AMD are both selling things like Digits systems on a chip with massive shared memory pools which are popular for large memory AI stuff.

As people are figuring out, we are now competing for things like GDDR7 with data centers. That means a combination of strained stock and pricing pressure. Having gaming cards always using the latest greatest ram is only going to get more and more expensive. If the choice is finding ways to make one or two gen back memories work, or pricing PC gaming out of existence. I would rather see things like AMD using GDDR6 with new memory scheduling methods, and startups trying to make GDDR5x work. lol
 
Thanks for the clarification/background on the expressed memory subsystem design. The old adage more than one way to skin a cat comes to mind. Creativity seems to be the only limitation on what's possible in tech these days. Well creativity and research budget anyway. You also addressed a question I had about the memory IC's adjacent the core on the depicted image so thank you.
 
Competition would be nice. I just don't have much faith in this. You can quote me later when this becomes the best thing to come to market but I feel like this is promising way too much. While I get that nvidia isnt motivated to just go and quadruple performance at half the power, AMD would be along with INTEL.

Price is likely aimed at workstation cards though for how much they are showing simulation capabilities. So I would expect this to be a $4 or $5K card.
 
Nvidia and TSMC are quite motivated to boost performance per power, that the reason that people update their infracstructure (people joke about the more you buy the more you save, but that often why datacenter cpu-gpu get replaced, cheaper to do it on newer stuff despite the upfront cost than pay electricity on the old stuff).

H100 cluster can cost over $100 millions a year in power, it is one of the main selling point of an future upgrade.

The very large cache but small memory bandwidth approach, could work well for some stuff.
 
Nice to have a new face in the ring but it’s clearly a workstation part for scientific simulation and such.
There are lots of options there for that, it depends on what software suite your running.
This is less of a problem for AMD and Nvidia and more so for Huawei and Qualcomm.
 
Lakados said:
Nice to have a new face in the ring but it’s clearly a workstation part for scientific simulation and such.
Click to expand...
But also pathtracing and movie render farm with av1 encoding-decoding (I imagine once you install all the gpu cluster networking part, adding that part is relatively easy and worth it)
 
I like the idea of a bunch of GPU brands competing in the market. I never had one, but my friend in high school had a S3 Savage, and I remember that card playing a mean game of Quake 3 at the time.

I'm not sure why they're marketing so heavily gaming on this GPU, if that's to bolster their sales campaign - that's a pretty shady tactic.
 
Gideon said:
I miss Matrox, at one time they had gpu's that could compete with ATI and Nvidia.
Click to expand...
They never really did though. Their whole thing was 2D performance. Their 3D accelerators etc. were like everything else. They were way behind 3DFX and NVIDIA. Frankly, ATi didn't compete on that front at all until it released the Radeon 9700 Pro. The Rage Fury Maxx and all that were interesting but again they weren't really a match for the competition. They weren't useless and when priced right could have been compelling but not in terms of raw performance.
 
I honestly have a hard time believing this. Unless they've stacked their engineering staff with veterans from NVIDIA and AMD, I don't see this being remotely feasible. As others have said, its not just about hardware but the software and drivers. Not to mention funding something like this would be a problem.
 
I think Z's Bitboys reference is accurate, until proven (really) otherwise.

"Our ideas are much better than our competitors products!"
 
In 2014, Darwesh’s innovative spirit led him to develop a solution for hardware-accelerated ray tracing after witnessing the lengthy rendering times for visual effects in movies. This breakthrough laid the groundwork for Bolt Graphics, which he founded in 2020. Under Darwesh’s leadership, Bolt Graphics secured its first funding round in 2021, quickly followed by a second in 2022, as the demand for cinema-quality visual effects grew and existing solutions lagged in performance and efficiency.

In such a short amount of time he is going to blow away nvidia with his self taught gpu and board design?

His experience is Azure and amazon web services?

GTFO he wouldn't even know who to hire to accomplish this feat.

Ray tracing hardware and method

I wonder, is this maybe moving toward offloading all ray tracing? Kinda like the phys-x cards.
 
Could be way easier than games, support the latest XPU and some other render farm application (which will way more open source or at least well documented than video game in general) that can use GPU infrastructure and you are good to go to some clients, versus thousands of games on DX11-12-vulkan and compeating against people with decades of drivers optimizing that can have special case for their shaders and render path optimization going on for every popular game ever made... (and vice versa for popular GPUs families)

Games in some ways, could be the hardest with the expectation and need of strong legacy support.
 
Last edited:
Dan_D said:
They never really did though. Their whole thing was 2D performance. Their 3D accelerators etc. were like everything else. They were way behind 3DFX and NVIDIA. Frankly, ATi didn't compete on that front at all until it released the Radeon 9700 Pro. The Rage Fury Maxx and all that were interesting but again they weren't really a match for the competition. They weren't useless and when priced right could have been compelling but not in terms of raw performance.
Click to expand...

Didn't say they were the fastest but they performed well enough and usually had some of the best image quality. But that was a long time ago.
 
Gideon said:
Didn't say they were the fastest but they performed well enough and usually had some of the best image quality. But that was a long time ago.
Click to expand...
I mean that really was what cost a lot of players in the game right? Image quality wasn't selling cards versus FPS at the time when multiplayer gaming was sprouting. And FPS is a comparable metric. Something can be 40% faster but you cant quantify 40% better quality image.

I really liked the image quality on my voodoo cards, but when I moved to geforce, the feel of the game just moved so much more fluid that I had a better 'gaming experience'.

I used the crap out of my ati all in wonders, but pure gaming just wasnt for them either.
 
I was still in awe with the G400 when they came out with EMBM for everyone else lol.
 
Darunion said:
In 2014, Darwesh’s innovative spirit led him to develop a solution for hardware-accelerated ray tracing after witnessing the lengthy rendering times for visual effects in movies. This breakthrough laid the groundwork for Bolt Graphics, which he founded in 2020. Under Darwesh’s leadership, Bolt Graphics secured its first funding round in 2021, quickly followed by a second in 2022, as the demand for cinema-quality visual effects grew and existing solutions lagged in performance and efficiency.

In such a short amount of time he is going to blow away nvidia with his self taught gpu and board design?

His experience is Azure and amazon web services?

GTFO he wouldn't even know who to hire to accomplish this feat.

Ray tracing hardware and method

I wonder, is this maybe moving toward offloading all ray tracing? Kinda like the phys-x cards.
Click to expand...
You say that, but Amazon and Azure have packages specifically for accelerated applications and have partnerships with Autodesk and the like for it.
So if the cards accelerate those specific forms of workload and are optimized for a clustered network environment like that, then perhaps he is onto something
 
Lakados said:
You say that, but Amazon and Azure have packages specifically for accelerated applications and have partnerships with Autodesk and the like for it.
So if the cards accelerate those specific forms of workload and are optimized for a clustered network environment like that, then perhaps he is onto something
Click to expand...
You bring up a good point I didn’t think of.
 
Dan_D said:
They never really did though. Their whole thing was 2D performance. Their 3D accelerators etc. were like everything else. They were way behind 3DFX and NVIDIA. Frankly, ATi didn't compete on that front at all until it released the Radeon 9700 Pro. The Rage Fury Maxx and all that were interesting but again they weren't really a match for the competition. They weren't useless and when priced right could have been compelling but not in terms of raw performance.
Click to expand...
That's not entirely true. They had 32-bit color rendering (G200) the same year Nvidia did. Then they launched a no-compromise 32-bit render pipeline (G400) the same year Nvidia launched the TNT2. They had their own hardware bump mapping vs Nvidia's dot-product. In the early years, they were toe-to-toe with Nvidia and were well ahead of 3dfx by the same token.

They also were superior to their competitors in non-gaming niche areas such as multi-monitor and 2D capture. But if you lived through that era, you'd have already known that.

Parhelia is where Matrox started to really lag behind Nvidia. Technically, everyone else was by then. Despite Parhelia being their last effort at gaming, 3dfx was circling the drain already. Timing is everything. Parhelia was to little too late and Nvidia was on a trajectory that nobody could keep up with (except eventually ATI did).

Another thing to point out is, unlike 3dfx, Matrox didn't go bankrupt and have to sell the business. They got out of selling 3D graphics to gamers on their own terms.

Speaking from experience here, as I owned three Matrox products during their peak. Matrox's Achilles heel during the TNT and TNT2 days was poor OpenGL support, right out of the gate. Nvidia was killing them here by the time TNT2 launched. To be fair, Matrox had really good Direct3D support, and that was fine for titles that supported D3D. But this was also the golden era of OpenGL where a significant number of titles supported OpenGL exclusively (notably Quake and Tribes). Being one-sided on the graphics API really hurt their appeal for many gamers. Their miniGL worked for me most of the time, but I fully admitted Nvidia's fully compliant OpenGL was superior in every way. I had friends running a TNT2 and we'd compare side-by-side. I don't think you could tell the difference (other than nitpicking 2D quality) between the two, except when an OpenGL title was put on the table. Then it became a bloodbath.

I don't regret skipping 3dfx for Matrox after the Voodoo1 and Voodoo2. It could be argued I'd have gotten slightly more mileage out of TNT and TNT2, but that's water under the bridge. Nope, Matrox was just fine for that brief moment in time. I don't think I have regrets at all there.
 
Darunion said:
You bring up a good point I didn’t think of.
Click to expand...
As much as I dread it, desktops, workstations, and servers are not currently "growth markets"; it is all about data center infrastructure.
As more AI everything takes over and AMD, Intel, and Nvidia focus more and more on data centers leaving desktops and workstations behind, I expect that Adobe, Autodesk, and many others will shift their platforms to incorporate more of an online requirement.
They will keep the base functionality all localized and shift harder (if they haven't already) into a tiered subscription model, where they start pushing more of the advanced features into some cloud-accelerated environment to do the processing work.
For Enterprise clients, they then partner with the OEMs for certified hardware builds, where one of the options for larger players is a server running an approved VM environment and a canned closed image that hosts the backend for the software which then handles the acceleration.

Essentially, it is the evolution of the VMWare Horizon environment. https://www.nvidia.com/en-eu/design-visualization/vmware/
 
Absalom said:
That's not entirely true. They had 32-bit color rendering (G200) the same year Nvidia did. Then they launched a no-compromise 32-bit render pipeline (G400) the same year Nvidia launched the TNT2. They had their own hardware bump mapping vs Nvidia's dot-product. In the early years, they were toe-to-toe with Nvidia and were well ahead of 3dfx by the same token.

They also were superior to their competitors in non-gaming niche areas such as multi-monitor and 2D capture. But if you lived through that era, you'd have already known that.
Click to expand...
I don't remember Matrox ever being competitive in gaming. Yes, it had a solid feature set but it was slower than 3DFX and later NVIDIA. The TNT2 Ultra was the fastest card on the market when it came out. 3DFX dominated that space pretty much uncontested until NVIDIA came onto the scene. 3DFX was faster than everyone with its Glide API, albeit image quality was objectively worse. Matrox always had image quality going for it, but failed to ever decisively win on the performance front. I do remember Matrox being king for multi-monitor setups, which is why so many people used them in conjunction with 3D accelerators like the VooDoo powered Diamond Monster 3D and so on.
Absalom said:
Parhelia is where Matrox started to really lag behind Nvidia. Technically, everyone else was by then. Despite Parhelia being their last effort at gaming, 3dfx was circling the drain already. Timing is everything. Parhelia was to little too late and Nvidia was on a trajectory that nobody could keep up with (except eventually ATI did).
Click to expand...
That's not really true. ATi really didn't keep up until it bought ArtX which led to the development of the original Radeon 9000 series. Specifically, the 9700 Pro. The first product to really dethrone a GeForce card. The Fury Maxx saw some success but still didn't dethrone NVIDIA.
Absalom said:
Another thing to point out is, unlike 3dfx, Matrox didn't go bankrupt and have to sell the business. They got out of selling 3D graphics to gamers on their own terms.
Click to expand...
They chose to stop competing in a market that it didn't do well in. It was a business decision, just not one that led to the company's demise. 3DFX was mismanaged into the ground. Failing in a specific market isn't quite the same unless its your only market.
Absalom said:
Speaking from experience here, as I owned three Matrox products during their peak. Matrox's Achilles heel during the TNT and TNT2 days was poor OpenGL support, right out of the gate. Nvidia was killing them here by the time TNT2 launched. To be fair, Matrox had really good Direct3D support, and that was fine for titles that supported D3D. But this was also the golden era of OpenGL where a significant number of titles supported OpenGL exclusively (notably Quake and Tribes). Being one-sided on the graphics API really hurt their appeal for many gamers. Their miniGL worked for me most of the time, but I fully admitted Nvidia's fully compliant OpenGL was superior in every way. I had friends running a TNT2 and we'd compare side-by-side. I don't think you could tell the difference (other than nitpicking 2D quality) between the two, except when an OpenGL title was put on the table. Then it became a bloodbath.
Click to expand...
The fact is, OpenGL and Glide dominated games back then. Despite Matrox doing well in Direct3D, it made it the inferior product because that's not what most games used. In games that offered both, most still did better with OpenGL.
Absalom said:
I don't regret skipping 3dfx for Matrox after the Voodoo1 and Voodoo2. It could be argued I'd have gotten slightly more mileage out of TNT and TNT2, but that's water under the bridge. Nope, Matrox was just fine for that brief moment in time. I don't think I have regrets at all there.
Click to expand...
I had the Matrox Millennium G200, a FireGL Pro 1000, 3DFX VooDoo, dual Voodoo 2's in SLI and the Riva TNT2 Ultra. I was one of those guys who had a Matrox card with a Voodoo card and a MPEG decoder card for my DVD ROM. My rig had four cards to make up the video subsystem. Matrox was fine in some cases but when it came to absolute performance in most games, people went for 3DFX cards until NVIDIA began its reign with the Riva TNT Ultra. Once the GeForce cards came out, it was NVIDIA pretty much unchallenged until the introduction of the Radeon 9000 series which only happened because of the ArtX buyout.
 
Yeah I think it is a bit revisionist, Parhelia would not have been seen as a last effort if Matrox had not been lagging (raw fps in games) for a little while, I remember it as a comeback attempt at the high end, it would have be seen as a surprising misstep a la 5800 ultra vs 9700 pro otherwise.

In hindsight now the G400 success (in D3D) was just 3 years before (1999 vs 2002) so it could not seem like it that much, but back then those 3 years felt like a little eternity, Nvidia went from a TNT2 to the GeForce 256 to the GeForce 2-3-4 during that time frame.... it is hard to believe TNT2 to GeForce 4600 we only had 3-4 years...
 
Last edited:
Dan_D said:
I don't remember Matrox ever being competitive in gaming. Yes, it had a solid feature set but it was slower than 3DFX and later NVIDIA.
Click to expand...
1741841761405.png

1741841790255.png

Source
Dan_D said:
The fact is, OpenGL and Glide dominated games back then. Despite Matrox doing well in Direct3D, it made it the inferior product because that's not what most games used. In games that offered both, most still did better with OpenGL.
Click to expand...
Dominated? Not how I recall it. Better? In what way?
Dan_D said:
Matrox was fine in some cases but when it came to absolute performance in most games, people went for 3DFX cards until NVIDIA began its reign with the Riva TNT Ultra.
Click to expand...
TNT Ultra was roughly the same performance-wise as the G400 Max barring some outliers. Keep in mind that the G400 Max started to scale really well with a higher end CPU. I think you're exaggerating a bit on the whole reign thing because all three (Nvidia, Matrox, 3dfx) were fiercely competitive at the time.

More fps was a fallacy, especially when 16-bit output rendering looked like ass compared a good 32-bit output render. As much as I loved my Voodoo2 SLI, it looked like ass when 32-bit output rendering became a thing. Never mind the passthrough cable annoyance. Then again, most people I knew had shit CRTs back then, so they had no idea what they were missing out on (BNC CRTs ftw).

By 2000, I'd say it was 50/50 on what API games supported. If the engine was id tech, it was pretty much exclusively OpenGL. If it was Unreal engine based, D3D was the way to go. There was definitely overlap between D3D and OpenGL during this time. 1999 was the year DirectX 6 hardware started coming out, which is pretty much when everyone agreed D3D stopped sucking. I don't think it's coincidence around this time that games stopped adding support for Glide either. Glide was well on its way out, which ended up negating any 3dfx "proprietary" advantage moving forward.

Plenty of quality games supporting DX6 around that time: https://www.uvlist.net/groups/games-list/directx6 D3D wasn't the pariah you're making it out to be.

Unreal Tournament was vastly superior in D3D on a G400 Max. I don't recall ever using OpenGL in UT because feature-wise it supported D3D better. Most the games around that time that support both - I don't recall there being a huge advantage of one over the other except maybe if you were scrounging for fps. Some gpu vendors were just better at one API over the other (Nvidia better at OpenGL, no contest. Again, Matrox has extremely good D3D performance compared to everyone else). UT was a good showcase of what a real 32-bit rendered could do.

The fake 22-bit output 3dfx was pushing around at that time (Voodoo3) was laughable. Only reason to set the game depth to 16-bit was your hardware couldn't deliver 32-bit at a reasonable framerate. I have no fond memories of 16-bit output rendering. When 32-bit output rendering became the norm, I never looked back.

I still have my Matrox G400 Max. It still works. I also have the daughter card around here somewhere as well. Attaching the daughter board makes it look like a double slot monster.
PXL_20250313_051236233-2.jpg

I still have a working P3-800 system that the G400 Max never left:
PXL_20250313_050906111.jpg

Anytime I want to revisit 1999, I just have to boot it up. Sadly, no CRTs have survived to make it a true nostalgia.
 
This thread seems to no longer be about Bolt Graphics, but I don’t care.

I’ve enjoyed the trip down memory lane with you guys. Honestly, those times were far more exciting than what we have now.
 
Who is going to do the silicon? Good luck getting production time from TSMC...

They could have the "does what no other GPU can do until now", latest and greatest in graphics technology. Guaranteed results or money back, all that bollocks." but if Nvidia, AMD, Intel has a had time getting stock I doubt any newcomer can.
 
According to tomhardwares:
. Right now, Zeus is only running in simulation, so none of the performance claims have been verified with actual hardware.

The amount of work (the AMD-Nvidia of the world still need fortune and often do not get the result their simulator said to them) and money to turn a GPU design into a modern advanced node physical one is quite something, even late 2026 could be ambitious.. they must had some already known nodes in mind to have power figure ( if it is not just all made up), by 2026 TSMC 3 could have been left alone by Apple (and Nvidia skipping over it) and lot of capacity to go around.
 
