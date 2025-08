Start-up claims their new GPU is faster than NVIDIA's 5090

Dan_D said: I don't remember Matrox ever being competitive in gaming. Yes, it had a solid feature set but it was slower than 3DFX and later NVIDIA. Click to expand...

Dan_D said: The fact is, OpenGL and Glide dominated games back then. Despite Matrox doing well in Direct3D, it made it the inferior product because that's not what most games used. In games that offered both, most still did better with OpenGL.

Dan_D said: Matrox was fine in some cases but when it came to absolute performance in most games, people went for 3DFX cards until NVIDIA began its reign with the Riva TNT Ultra.

Dominated? Not how I recall it. Better? In what way?TNT Ultra was roughly the same performance-wise as the G400 Max barring some outliers. Keep in mind that the G400 Max started to scale really well with a higher end CPU. I think you're exaggerating a bit on the whole reign thing because all three (Nvidia, Matrox, 3dfx) were fiercely competitive at the time.More fps was a fallacy, especially when 16-bit output rendering looked like ass compared a good 32-bit output render. As much as I loved my Voodoo2 SLI, it looked like ass when 32-bit output rendering became a thing. Never mind the passthrough cable annoyance. Then again, most people I knew had shit CRTs back then, so they had no idea what they were missing out on (BNC CRTs ftw).By 2000, I'd say it was 50/50 on what API games supported. If the engine was id tech, it was pretty much exclusively OpenGL. If it was Unreal engine based, D3D was the way to go. There was definitely overlap between D3D and OpenGL during this time. 1999 was the year DirectX 6 hardware started coming out, which is pretty much when everyone agreed D3D stopped sucking. I don't think it's coincidence around this time that games stopped adding support for Glide either. Glide was well on its way out, which ended up negating any 3dfx "proprietary" advantage moving forward.Plenty of quality games supporting DX6 around that time: https://www.uvlist.net/groups/games-list/directx6 D3D wasn't the pariah you're making it out to be.Unreal Tournament was vastly superior in D3D on a G400 Max. I don't recall ever using OpenGL in UT because feature-wise it supported D3D better. Most the games around that time that support both - I don't recall there being a huge advantage of one over the other except maybe if you were scrounging for fps. Some gpu vendors were just better at one API over the other (Nvidia better at OpenGL, no contest. Again, Matrox has extremely good D3D performance compared to everyone else). UT was a good showcase of what a real 32-bit rendered could do.The fake 22-bit output 3dfx was pushing around at that time (Voodoo3) was laughable. Only reason to set the game depth to 16-bit was your hardware couldn't deliver 32-bit at a reasonable framerate. I have no fond memories of 16-bit output rendering. When 32-bit output rendering became the norm, I never looked back.I still have my Matrox G400 Max. It still works. I also have the daughter card around here somewhere as well. Attaching the daughter board makes it look like a double slot monster.I still have a working P3-800 system that the G400 Max never left:Anytime I want to revisit 1999, I just have to boot it up. Sadly, no CRTs have survived to make it a true nostalgia.