Start-up claims their new GPU is faster than NVIDIA's 5090

Bolt Graphics Announces Zeus: Groundbreaking GPU for High Performance Workloads
Zeus is orders of magnitude faster than any other GPU in key workloads. Users can gain 10x in rendering performance, 6x in FP64 HPC workload performance, and 300x in electromagnetic wave simulations. Users running these types of demanding workloads need access to large amounts of memory. Bolt brings expandable memory to GPUs, for the first time, which allows users to increase their memory up to 384 GB in a PCIe card, and up to 2.25 TB per Zeus in a 2U server. A rack of Zeus 2U servers can be configured with up to 180 TB of memory, 8x larger than legacy GPUs.
[...]
Bolt Graphics will be doing live demos at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco from March 18 to March 21. Users can sign up for early access to Zeus, Glowstick, and Apollo on the Bolt Graphics website (www.bolt.graphics). Developer kits will be available later in 2025, with mass production beginning in late 2026.
Breakthrough or pipe dream?