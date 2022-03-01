Start is back Start all Back owners?

I've been using this software for about 24 days and the trial is about to expire. Went to purchase a license but Paypal says the payment is going to "ИП Зинухов Станислав Игоревич". Well I'm not looking to giving my money to Russia anything but I do want to ensure it's Russian made before looking elsewhere. It's a pretty good piece of software. Can anyone confirm?

Going to try Start11 from Stardock for now.
 
yes it goes to a person, not the gov. you get the difference right?!
 
