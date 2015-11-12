StarLords3K - Online 4X

The game is designed for "those with no time" and wish they could play a deep game. The limitation is only to limit advantage by players who can stay in-game for extended periods.



But players can stay in game all they want, once your realm gets up to speed, there is lots of stuff to do.



There are players who only spend 5 minutes in-game a day and others who seem to be tweaking things every 15 minutes.



It is the complexity that is the main turn-off. But there are those who want that, its finding them that is the problem.