StarLords3K - Online 4X

This game is in development, it is fairly complex and heavy on diplomacy & strategy.

I need 10 players to test the diplomatic aspects.
Seems difficult to find people who like complex games.
 
sounds interesting but i think the concept of games lasting for ever and being limited to how much you can do per day is going to be a turn off for most people.
 
The game is designed for "those with no time" and wish they could play a deep game. The limitation is only to limit advantage by players who can stay in-game for extended periods.

But players can stay in game all they want, once your realm gets up to speed, there is lots of stuff to do.

There are players who only spend 5 minutes in-game a day and others who seem to be tweaking things every 15 minutes.

It is the complexity that is the main turn-off. But there are those who want that, its finding them that is the problem.
 
I think I'd be interested in helping
 
We just started a new episode. If you would like to give the game a try.
 
The episode "Cave Mercatura Furta" has begun.

New game features:
  • UTS Delivery Service : Send resources to remote stars and territories.
  • Sector Markets : Resource trade via UTS.
  • New ship components :
    - Engineer Unit : Required to capture transponders.
    - Supply Dock : Reduces support by 50% for system ships.
  • Checklist : Programmable reminders.
  • Jumpgate Agreement : Required for foreign jumpgate use.
  • Join Route Option : For new ship builds.
  • Dragable Map : The map is now dragable!
 
The episode "Partes Facere Totam" will begin on September 11th 2020.
If you have never played and wish to join in, please begin the training game now so you can join the above game with some knowledge of the mechanics.

New game features:

New Structures :
  • Crafter - Crafts components
  • Power Station - Higher level structures now require power
  • Slave Market - Provides workers, but increases rebel activity
  • Training Base - Increases experience of ships at the star
Components : A new asset type :
  • May be used to reduce costs of building structures, modules and ships.
  • Should provide a comparative advantage to lords that invest in their research.
Misc :

  • Tradebases have been removed in favour of the more universal "Sector Markets".
  • Lords may now enrol officials for extra training at foreign academies.
  • Shipyards, assemblers and academies may now be dedicated to a single output, reducing time and costs.
 
