Starlink Public Beta About to Happen?!?!

Many people that live in remote areas have been keeping up with the news on Elon Musk's Starlink internet service. It would seem that the public beta may be just a few weeks away.
A recent article from ARStechnica shows some details on the upcoming public beta.
You can sign up on Starlinks site to get news updates and forms for the public beta testing.
However, if you live in an area that has good high speed internet you will most likely not be picked for the beta. It is going to be mainly reserved for folks in remote areas that have little to no decent internet.
