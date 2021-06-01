Stardock Fences 3 leaving residue that prevent using Free version 1 Fences.

The Mad Atheist
Trial of Fences 3 ended so I decide to uninstall it and use the free version but I can't move desktop icons until I uninstall the free one. Even tried using CCleaner but is a no go.
Fences 3 remembers that my trial ended when I decide to install that version again.
Anyone know of a software to scrub it completely of my PC so I can use the free version?
Currently looking at alternatives Fence like apps, or may pony up the 10usd at a later date.
Thx, d.
