Stardock Fences 3 leaving residue that prevent using Free version 1 Fences.

Trial of Fences 3 ended so I decide to uninstall it and use the free version but I can't move desktop icons until I uninstall the free one. Even tried using CCleaner but is a no go.

Fences 3 remembers that my trial ended when I decide to install that version again.

Anyone know of a software to scrub it completely of my PC so I can use the free version?

Currently looking at alternatives Fence like apps, or may pony up the 10usd at a later date.



Thx, d.