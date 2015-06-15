Starbreeze announces StarVR

This falls somewhere between vapor and overly ambitious. There's a reason that - as things turn out - Rift and Vive are tentatively going to be shipping with the same pair of Samsung display panels, and this after YEARS of chiseling and testing and weighing pros/cons and compromising and finding that middle ground of feasibility so their first consumer HMD offerings aren't $2500 driven by a $6000 PC.



Perhaps these guys have some magical display supplier no one has heard of that isn't named Samsung and is going to supply these displays as more than a one off proof of concept. Extremely skeptical that they'd be able to leapfrog Valve/Oculus, assuming of course they intend to actual build and ship a consumer version.



But okay, the more VR HMD's the merrier, we've already seen competition in this emerging space bear fruit with Valve putting pressure on a slacking OculusVR who for 18 months seemed to re-focus on mobile VR and leaving many DK1/DK2 backers fuming; and I was pretty down on Morpheus at first since its tethered to an underpowered console, but I've been hearing nothing but positive things.