Starbreeze announces StarVR

cageymaru

cageymaru

D

Derangel

It looks cool but all these VR devices now have me worried. Too much fragmentation will kill the market, especially if they all have exclusive games and can't share content.
 
D

DPI

This falls somewhere between vapor and overly ambitious. There's a reason that - as things turn out - Rift and Vive are tentatively going to be shipping with the same pair of Samsung display panels, and this after YEARS of chiseling and testing and weighing pros/cons and compromising and finding that middle ground of feasibility so their first consumer HMD offerings aren't $2500 driven by a $6000 PC.

Perhaps these guys have some magical display supplier no one has heard of that isn't named Samsung and is going to supply these displays as more than a one off proof of concept. Extremely skeptical that they'd be able to leapfrog Valve/Oculus, assuming of course they intend to actual build and ship a consumer version.

But okay, the more VR HMD's the merrier, we've already seen competition in this emerging space bear fruit with Valve putting pressure on a slacking OculusVR who for 18 months seemed to re-focus on mobile VR and leaving many DK1/DK2 backers fuming; and I was pretty down on Morpheus at first since its tethered to an underpowered console, but I've been hearing nothing but positive things.
 
Savi

Savi

seems cool but i really do not think these guys have the money or the power of Valve and Facebook, this seems more like a 3DO or a Jaguar and Vive and rift seem more like N64 / PS1 ( 5th gen consoles, were on the 8th gen now, just some fyi for any kids :p )

Would love to try this when it is done, but not sure I would buy one, Have my eye set on Vive and the Rift
 
Y

Yippee38

I agree about the display technology, but it is cool to see somebody addressing the FoV thing with VR helmets. I don't want to play a game (even in 3D) with blinders on.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Derangel said:
It looks cool but all these VR devices now have me worried. Too much fragmentation will kill the market, especially if they all have exclusive games and can't share content.

I was thinking this too. The whole thing might end up like 3D on at home TVs. There was a big push for it a couple years back, now it hardly gets mentions. There were multiple formats which each had their own advantages. Also like 3D, this VR is easy to demo in a store, however it was more challenging when used in an actual home.
 
P

polonyc2

Derangel said:
It looks cool but all these VR devices now have me worried. Too much fragmentation will kill the market, especially if they all have exclusive games and can't share content.

there's going to be VR device exclusive games?...that will kill this technology before it has a chance to take off...they need to stick to 1 format...the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray format war was costly...HD-DVD was the superior tech in my opinion but lost the war due to Sony getting the support of the major movie studios
 
W

Wildace

polonyc2 said:
there's going to be VR device exclusive games?...that will kill this technology before it has a chance to take off...they need to stick to 1 format...the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray format war was costly...HD-DVD was the superior tech in my opinion but lost the war due to Sony getting the support of the major movie studios

i dont think anything would be exclusive to a product outside of a tech demo proof of concept game.

Edit, just watched pert of an interview about the headset and the walking dead thing for it, he confirmed it was just a short little tech demo for the headset.
 
