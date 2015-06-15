Starbreeze announces StarVR

cageymaru
Starbreeze is working on its own VR headset.
http://www.pcgamer.com/starbreeze-is-working-on-its-own-vr-headset/
It has 210 degrees field of view compared to the 100 degrees on the Oculus Rift. The two 5.5 inch Quad HD panels will pump out a 5120x1440 resolution. The Walking Dead is being developed by them specifically for the headset in 2016.
Announcement video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GADtniiZL9c
All credit goes to PC Gamer.
