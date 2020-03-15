Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released early on digital platforms

erek
Haven't even seen the movie. Was hoping this was a game release, but it's not
"Although no announcement accompanied this early launch, Disney noted the coronavirus outbreak, a national emergency which has millions choosing to stay indoors by themselves, as a reason for delivering Frozen 2 three months early. Disney said on Friday that it wanted to give families “some fun and joy during this challenging period.” Frozen 2 had been slated for a June 26 digital launch; it’ll arrive on Sunday, March 15.
Although our review wasn’t sweet on it (and few reviewers were), The Rise of Skywalker is, still, a Star Wars flick. And with the novelization due on shelves on March 17 (warning: spoilers), it might be worth a rewatch in light of the new contexts the book will provide."
https://www.polygon.com/star-wars/2020/3/14/21179899/star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-digital-release-date-early-disney-coronavirus
