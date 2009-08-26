Star Wars: The Old Republic: The 20-Minute Walkthrough

To be honest the more I see of this game, the less amazed I am. I mean sure it should be a fun MMO, but it looks very single playerish to me, and less of an open world MMORPG to play with many friends ?



I want to see space ships and traveling across the galaxy, and they should really spice it up and allow T-Fighter vs X-Wing style dog fights in space. Thing is, I have yet to see any space battles or anything off planet yet at all in this game. Half the coolest stuff in StarWars took place in outer space.



And will this game truly be open world, can travel anywhere on the map and just keep riding your land speeder around the whole planet if you like ? I am afraid it might not be.



I for sure want to test a demo before I would actually subscribe to this. But if the game takes place 90% on the planets and barely any spaceship flying or battles, then count me out, StarWars must have space sh!t, not just missions inside a a big ship.