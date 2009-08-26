Star Wars: The Old Republic: The 20-Minute Walkthrough

I have not checked this out yet, but wanted to post it for all the [H]ard MMO fans, like myself. I am hoping this will be the quality of game that Blizzard would make, and be deep enough and fun like WoW used to be. I know these are two totally different genres and games, but this should get alot of WoW players switching over next year ?
Check this out; HD versions of the 4 videos
Part 1
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a8mlxCaRAI&hd=1
Part 2
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzAo7fWBn1Y&hd=1
Part 3
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLgdzZHxqjo&hd=1
Part 4
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIFrtjCTJjo&hd=1
