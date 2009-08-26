Star Wars: The Old Republic: The 20-Minute Walkthrough

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,919
I have not checked this out yet, but wanted to post it for all the [H]ard MMO fans, like myself. I am hoping this will be the quality of game that Blizzard would make, and be deep enough and fun like WoW used to be. I know these are two totally different genres and games, but this should get alot of WoW players switching over next year ?

Check this out; HD versions of the 4 videos
Part 1
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a8mlxCaRAI&hd=1
Part 2
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzAo7fWBn1Y&hd=1
Part 3
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLgdzZHxqjo&hd=1
Part 4
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIFrtjCTJjo&hd=1
 
A

AMD_Gamer

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 20, 2002
Messages
18,286
Looking good, this will probably be the next MMORPG game I will play after not having played one since when WOW came out back in 2005.
 
K

Kangg

Ad Blocker - Banned
Joined
Jun 8, 2004
Messages
1,994
I definately will be playing this bad boy, looks awesome. Sat through all 20 minutes worth 2 nights ago.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,919
Whats the release date ? I heard a rumor the earliest is like Fall 2010 ? I am hoping for a beta much sooner, the game looks pretty far along by now ?
 
leSLIe

leSLIe

Fisting is Too Mainstream for Me
Joined
Oct 18, 2004
Messages
13,925
wow, nice :)
for once i might be interested in one MMORPG :eek:
 
R

Rehevkor

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 2, 2003
Messages
1,155
It's basically Mass Effect's dialog mechanics seamlessly integrated into a very slick and fun looking Star Wars MMO. It's a recipe for guaranteed awesomeness.
 
T

Tytalus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 1, 2006
Messages
4,257
AMD_Gamer said:
Looking good, this will probably be the next MMORPG game I will play after not having played one since when WOW came out back in 2005.
Click to expand...
Don't you mean 2004?

Anyways, video looks decent, but until I have it installed on my machine and I'm paying $15 / month I won't believe a word of the hype. :)

 
M

mstersmith1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2008
Messages
364
Most likely will not be playing this. Not interested in being a HERO anymore. Give me a sandbox to explore and I will be happy. It does look like a great game for what it is, just not what I am looking for anymore.
 
M

MenaGear

n00b
Joined
Aug 22, 2009
Messages
11
This Game looks Awesome!! Remember this game is still in progress meaning that the graphics will probably get improved. This is going to be a Hit. Probably not as big as WoW but it will not die as easily. I am currently not playing any MMO's (used to play WoW) but after looking at the videos, I just might play this when it comes out.
 
HardUp4HardWare

HardUp4HardWare

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 30, 2005
Messages
4,272
This game could take a few Wow folk.
I wouldn't mind playing a few months after release if things sound good. Not like I need another time sink. :)

Star wars is the only IP that can go head to head with the Warcraft universe, IMHO.
 
T

tyguy

Gawd
Joined
Sep 21, 2004
Messages
544
I wonder if a lot of these quests are going to be instanced or perhaps use a phasing technology like wow.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
15,967
WoW killer indeed. If its anything like Knigts of the old Republic, then I'm in.
 
J

Jr. Woodchuck

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 8, 2004
Messages
237
After watching the videos I just hope that everybody doesn't play one class like the Sith Lord for example.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
15,967
One thing I have noticed watching these video's is that the movements are really stiff, To be honest the running looks horrible. Lets hope they fix this , other than that everything looks great.
 
K

knothead34

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2005
Messages
1,599
bounty hunter looks really fun. i like some of the cool dialogue choices to. i see a few things i could knit pick but nothing to get my panties in a wad about. its not done yet so i can cut them some slack. im eager to try this game out. i love the star wars universe.
 
J

jbauer2485

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 21, 2007
Messages
303
Krenum said:
One thing I have noticed watching these video's is that the movements are really stiff, To be honest the running looks horrible. Lets hope they fix this , other than that everything looks great.
Click to expand...
That bothers me as well, along with the general combat in that it takes an unreasonable amount of saber or blaster hits to kill someone. That typical MMO combat can work in fantasy MMO games like WOW when you have attacks like GUST OF WIND or SHADOW BOLT doing minor damage to a character. But if I have a lightsaber I prefer to be able to 'realistically' dismember the enemy in 1 swipe as would be the case in the movies. It just looks a bit silly swinging my saber back and forth hitting the enemy with nothing explicitly happening to the character except a health bar drop.

However, if the game is good, which, after watching the videos it appears there is a decent chance of that happening, I could probably overlook that issue.
 
G

Gott

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 28, 2008
Messages
4,959
jbauer2485 said:
That bothers me as well, along with the general combat in that it takes an unreasonable amount of saber or blaster hits to kill someone. That typical MMO combat can work in fantasy MMO games like WOW when you have attacks like GUST OF WIND or SHADOW BOLT doing minor damage to a character. But if I have a lightsaber I prefer to be able to 'realistically' dismember the enemy in 1 swipe as would be the case in the movies. It just looks a bit silly swinging my saber back and forth hitting the enemy with nothing explicitly happening to the character except a health bar drop.

However, if the game is good, which, after watching the videos it appears there is a decent chance of that happening, I could probably overlook that issue.
Click to expand...
Do you have any idea on how bad the game would be if you could one shot people with one blaster fire or one saber swing?
 
D

diogo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
450
I think that what will make or break the game is class balance. The game wont work if everyone is a jedi or a sith. Especially in this context of making everyone a hero, since that leads me to believe that you won't have the traditional "heal+dps+tank" trio.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,919
So whats up with all the light sabers in these videos :rolleyes: ? They are stun mode or something ? I thought light sabers cut through people like a hot knife through butter, why does it take several hits and nothing happens to the enemy ?
 
S

SilverSliver

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 23, 2004
Messages
11,325
Zorachus said:
So whats up with all the light sabers in these videos :rolleyes: ? They are stun mode or something ? I thought light sabers cut through people like a hot knife through butter, why does it take several hits and nothing happens to the enemy ?
Click to expand...
Because if light sabers could 1 shot people in MMO's, that'd be sorta lame eh?
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,919
SilverSliver said:
Because if light sabers could 1 shot people in MMO's, that'd be sorta lame eh?
Click to expand...
That's a good point, but then don't call these light sabers but stun sticks or something because all the movies and books have light sabers cutting a body part off if hit by a light saber

I mean at least they should cut through parts on red shirts and lowbie guards
 
J

Jr. Woodchuck

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 8, 2004
Messages
237
Zorachus said:
That's a good point, but then don't call these light sabers but stun sticks or something because all the movies and books have light sabers cutting a body part off if hit by a light saber

I mean at least they should cut through parts on red shirts and lowbie guards
Click to expand...
Games based on movies and books are rarely acurate, just like movies based on books. Jurrasic Park the movie was nothing like the book. The book was awesome and full of suspense, the movie was some twisted Disney World ride and was lame in comparison.
 
M

miskari

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
1,215
is this MMO for consoles? lol it seemed to me that they who time they were playing with a gamepad rather than kb+m, the game looks interesting so far but im not too enthused about it, never really been that huge of a star wars fan though
 
P

Parmenides

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 25, 2006
Messages
6,578
Slowly hacking away at the health bar with sabers!!! What could be more fun!

And it wouldn't be fun without the kiddies running around cussing and spamming "Red Crystals + 10 for 20000 credits".... over and over again. You guys have fun with this mmo.

CommandoDog333: "Why can't I seem to hit this guy?"
SithX999: "Because he's got the sith doommaster armor. Get your AB up!"

Oh, I forgot the l33t speak.


Sorry, don't want to rain in on the parade. Anyways, who knows, if Bioware is doing this they might pull it off right. Maybe if they succeed they will be allowed to KOTOR3 or will it be the other way around? I know Obsidian wants another shot at it.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,919
To be honest the more I see of this game, the less amazed I am. I mean sure it should be a fun MMO, but it looks very single playerish to me, and less of an open world MMORPG to play with many friends ?

I want to see space ships and traveling across the galaxy, and they should really spice it up and allow T-Fighter vs X-Wing style dog fights in space. Thing is, I have yet to see any space battles or anything off planet yet at all in this game. Half the coolest stuff in StarWars took place in outer space.

And will this game truly be open world, can travel anywhere on the map and just keep riding your land speeder around the whole planet if you like ? I am afraid it might not be.

I for sure want to test a demo before I would actually subscribe to this. But if the game takes place 90% on the planets and barely any spaceship flying or battles, then count me out, StarWars must have space sh!t, not just missions inside a a big ship.
 
Last edited:
P

Parmenides

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 25, 2006
Messages
6,578
Zorachus said:
To be honest the more I see of this game, the less amazed I am. I mean sure it should be a fun MMO, but it looks very single playerish to me, and less of an open world MMORPG
Click to expand...
Hard to tell, but that might be a good thing.
 
J

jbauer2485

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 21, 2007
Messages
303
Gott said:
Do you have any idea on how bad the game would be if you could one shot people with one blaster fire or one saber swing?
Click to expand...
I never said it should be like that, as you said it would be equally ridiculous. Don't know what the solution is other than to pretend epic battles are going on.
 
K

krameriffic

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2006
Messages
3,214
Jr. Woodchuck said:
Games based on movies and books are rarely acurate, just like movies based on books. Jurrasic Park the movie was nothing like the book. The book was awesome and full of suspense, the movie was some twisted Disney World ride and was lame in comparison.
Click to expand...
Jurassic Park is a Universal property, not Disney.
 
R

Ragenrok

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 15, 2007
Messages
4,171
Im looking forward to this game very much now thank you OP

Thing I like about this game is while watching it i got less of a MMO feel and more of an action sort of game. That and the fact the bounty hunter and other classes look like alot of fun. Hopefully that means not everyone will be rolling jedi/sith
 
K

Krycek1

Gawd
Joined
Aug 6, 2004
Messages
724
Krenum said:
One thing I have noticed watching these video's is that the movements are really stiff, To be honest the running looks horrible. Lets hope they fix this , other than that everything looks great.
Click to expand...
I feel that way too. This is suppose to be a next generation level game, it doesn't look what I would expect a Star Wars game to look like in the year 2010, that's for sure.
 
C

Chombo

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 10, 2008
Messages
3,320
Zorachus said:
That's a good point, but then don't call these light sabers but stun sticks or something because all the movies and books have light sabers cutting a body part off if hit by a light saber

I mean at least they should cut through parts on red shirts and lowbie guards
Click to expand...
What you're saying is that there shouldn't be a jedi class at all.

Zorachus said:
To be honest the more I see of this game, the less amazed I am. I mean sure it should be a fun MMO, but it looks very single playerish to me, and less of an open world MMORPG to play with many friends ?

I want to see space ships and traveling across the galaxy, and they should really spice it up and allow T-Fighter vs X-Wing style dog fights in space. Thing is, I have yet to see any space battles or anything off planet yet at all in this game. Half the coolest stuff in StarWars took place in outer space.

And will this game truly be open world, can travel anywhere on the map and just keep riding your land speeder around the whole planet if you like ? I am afraid it might not be.

I for sure want to test a demo before I would actually subscribe to this. But if the game takes place 90% on the planets and barely any spaceship flying or battles, then count me out, StarWars must have space sh!t, not just missions inside a a big ship.
Click to expand...
So basically you want Star Wars Galaxies / Jump to Lightspeed Redux?
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,919
Chombo said:
What you're saying is that there shouldn't be a jedi class at all.



So basically you want Star Wars Galaxies / Jump to Lightspeed Redux?
Click to expand...
Well not a crappy game like that, but how can you have a StarWars game with no space combat or personal fighter ships like X-wing and Tie fighters, or the Slave1 ship Bobba Fett flew. I hope that is a whole other part of the game not shown to the public, because if there isn't any space missions that will be a major bummer.
 
G

gamz247

Gawd
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
651
Zorachus said:
Well not a crappy game like that, but how can you have a StarWars game with no space combat or personal fighter ships like X-wing and Tie fighters, or the Slave1 ship Bobba Fett flew. I hope that is a whole other part of the game not shown to the public, because if there isn't any space missions that will be a major bummer.
Click to expand...
Both KotOR games had no space combat whatsoever, and I don't think anyone complained about that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top