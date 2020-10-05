Star Wars Squadrons in VR on Steam...Amazing experience but nauseating

So I just finished up playing about 30 minutes or so of Star Wars Squadrons in VR using my Valve Index on my current PC that uses a GTX 1080. First, I want to say that the experience is breathtaking. Flying around in a TIE Fighter or an X-Wing is a wonderful experience for those who are fans of the Star Wars universe. But either due to the limitations of my video card, there are bugs in the game, or a bit of both, the game can get pretty nauseating. Even when seated, roaming around space and doing barrel rolls to keep up with your enemy really give an unsettling feeling. I managed to take a glance at my frame time via Steam VR and it looked like it may have been struggling to keep the frame rate at 90fps or above (my headset was still set to 120Hz used in other games). It will be interesting to compare the experience when I get my new system built later this week which will have an RTX 3090 in it.



Also, there seems to be some configuration issues that require you to jump through some hoops just to get the Valve Index working properly. There is a setting you need to change to be able to hear the audio, the resolution in game tries to retain the same settings you chose for your monitor and doesn't seem to differentiate between monitor and headset resolution, the options seem to cap the game at 60hz in the options (which is also capping framerate), but you will need more than that if you want to play at 90hz or 120hz on your headset. I am not sure yet if the refresh rate in the game options is capping the headset or not, but I am seeing reports online that there is a known bug for regular players where the framerate is capping to a 60Hz refresh setting even though the display is capable of much higher. Some are finding work arounds, but a fix I believe is in the works.



Also, if using a game pad like an XBox controller, I would recommend inverting the Y-axis on the right analog stick. By default they have it the typical way you might expect for a FPS but comes across as backwards for simulators, it has up is up and down is down instead of the opposite. I was crashing into so many ships because of this.