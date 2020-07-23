Star Wars: Squadrons hands-on: the flight sim we've been waiting for

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Squadrons is a $40 game, and the developers aren't pitching it as a games-as-a-service model where new stuff is constantly added. EA says it wants this to be a satisfying complete package from the start. I don't completely buy that—I think Squadrons is likely to get quite a few post-launch updates if it's a success, and I hope those add just a bit more scale and variety to the combat situations that I sense might be lacking right now.
Flying up to a giant Star Destroyer in my demo was an awesome experience—I can't overstate how great this game looks in the Frostbite engine, and how well the detailed cockpits ground you in the universe. But I'd love EA to bring in Super Star Destroyers or attacks on a space station, something huge that really sells how tiny your fighter is, in comparison. Co-op for the campaign, too, feels like a natural addition. I hope Squadrons gets the opportunity to expand, because what I've played of it so far is really promising. "
https://www.pcgamer.com/star-wars-squadrons-hands-on-the-flight-sim-weve-been-waiting-for/