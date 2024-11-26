Star Wars Outlaws - Now on Steam

Yay, now I can double my drm by adding steam in front of ubisoft connect! All at a poor discount on a poor game. I'll wait for free on epic or Amazon l, unless I see it for $5 or so and break down for the card mini game.
 
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.20 - 21.17.45.17.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.21 - 01.00.52.09.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.21 - 14.35.03.83.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.23 - 00.08.56.95.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.22 - 23.37.00.37.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.20 - 23.23.00.04.png


Copying the screen shots. Will test sometime to see how high I can turn up the settings, and see if I can maintain 80+ frame rates without running out of VRAM on a 4070 Super. I feel like it may be possible, as I turned up most of the settings now except for ray tracing global illumination. Crap optimization at launch really shot themselves in the foot, because the graphics (characters/animations aside) can look quite good when turned up.
 
you got frame gen on? pics look funny/dirty/smeary, or the forum is resizing them....
 
Forum does resize them. Frame gen is on if I recall. Last 3 would be a mix of medium-high settings. It kind of looks blurry and washed out when things go to medium, and one of the ray tracing settings at medium creates a horrible sparkle effect on wet surfaces. I'll take new ones with the settings turned up later.

DLSS, and I assume some other settings, make the edges look blurry though that is not uncommon for DLSS. Look at the hair as well. Looks like frame gen may have been on in this picture, you can see what looks like ghosting on the question mark, jacket and hair.

Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.20 - 21.48.00.55.png


Screens are uploaded here from my drive directly not Guru3D, I haven't posted there in many years.
 
The dirty and blurry look is just how the game looks sometimes. There are a number of detrimental "flimic" effects that need to be turned off before starting the game, though. I am not sure if they're still on in his screenshots.
 
This is all maxed out if I recall. This has the film settings, including the black bars. This is right when the game starts. It looked awful, and I disabled all (or I think I did) of those settings. Not only does this generally look bad in games but it looked even worse here. It washes out the lighting quite a bit and makes it look like a blurry mess. I don't mind these as options but putting them on by default was not a good move. Makes the game look like absolute crap graphically.

Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.19 - 23.30.19.49.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.09.19 - 23.34.09.92.png
 
Okay, this is a step in the right direction… waking up to the knowledge that the game is, you know… good.
 
Turned up everything except ray tracing global illumination & draw distance settings which are halfway, roughly default and quite standard for most games. I am now getting lows of 80s, average of 90s-100. There is one ray tracing setting I can turn down from Ultra to very high, which gives a 4-5 frame rate increase. Not hitting any VRAM limits that I can see. Overall a massive improvement. I had to turn down most of the ray tracing settings to medium previously.

Turning on photo mode seems to drop the frame rates to 60 but I think it automatically maxes out the graphics settings or draw distance temporarily for screen shots but I won't bother testing it more. If it doing that, interesting thing to turn up the graphics during photo mode temporarily before reverting back to your gameplay settings.


Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.27 - 20.44.42.21.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.27 - 20.45.49.94.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.27 - 20.47.02.32.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.27 - 20.48.15.07.png
Star Wars Outlaws Screenshot 2024.11.27 - 20.48.32.76.png
 
Looks so much more like the actress. That being said, the design of Kay was intentionally not to look exactly like the actress. They intentionally made her look ugly on purpose. But it is still funny how a modder could more or less recreate a decent looking replica of the actress so quickly. I wonder if the animations and whatnot work fine in all cut scenes.

Also, in before Nexus deletes it.
 
"Quickly." The game has been out for four months, but to be fair I don't think this game is very mod friendly? But I do like how things like this fly in the face of the "the technology isn't there" excuse when an individual can do this without the scanned images.
 
That is kind of my point. At least in stills, it looks great. To be fair the official face model has shitty animations, the facial animations in the game are quite awful across the board and the lip syncing is quite off so it can't really be that much worse. When turned up the various lighting/reflection/draw distance features look nice, but characters and talking animations are outright bad.

For a mod, for a game that isn't selling well, I'd say 4 months is quite quick. If this mod ends up selling more copies of the game on PC they should thank the modder. :D
 
Put a purposefully ugly protag and yes people are biased and won’t buy your game. It is not new news.

Having said that, I thought the game was fantastic but not many people gave it the chance it deserves.
 
