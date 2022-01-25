Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Fallen Order sequel)

Spoiler: minor spoiler I really enjoyed a certain occult level (Dathomir) which I think had a great design and boss. The level design was cool and it had unique opponents including witches and thralls among a few other things. That and the final boss was very engaging and with challenging fight mechanics at the level of difficulty and zero hud way I was playing. It really stood out from the other levels design wise. But I've always enjoyed occult things in media and games. Star wars/jedis are really about occult magus/sorceror sword saint(s).

When I played it I was still on my 1080ti gpus so I was max 60fps with no hdmi 2.1. I don't really recall any major frame rate issues with the gameplay, at least at the settings I was running trying to keep 60fps. I don't really recall any bugs either but I played it much later than it came out so it had probably been patched several times. It was released November 2019 and I played it January-February 2021.I enjoyed it a lot. I played it through and finished it completely on jedi master, one under the most bullet-spongiest hardest difficulty. It was very punishing of mistakes at that difficulty so it gave it more of a souls-like feel to me. Common mobs (and especially more monstrous ones or special ones) could take you out pretty quick if you weren't on point combat performance wise. I also used an ini mod to remove the HUD so that made it more difficult since you had to guess your force power remaining/charging and your health/stim use.Along with Nioh2 which I played though soon after, it was a great showcase for HDR on my 48CX OLED. If I had played it on an easier, more tourist-y mode I might not have enjoyed it as much but at the challenge I played it was very gritty and gave some real sense of accomplishment when you'd defeat something or someone, and some outcries and laughs at yourself dying. It took me a little while to get my chops vs a few monsters though at the very beginning to be honest. There was a learning curve skills wise and learning opponent's move-sets.The level design wasn't bad really but it did require some spelunking. While I don't like games that overly do the find half of the blue key and walk through everything you already did 3x to get the other half kind of thing, personally I also don't like when games fast travel everything and use rewinding grappling hooks to bypass terrain and level designs. I'm also not a fan of the japanese action game mechanic where the characters turbo boost their movement constantly like an arcade game. It's A.D.D. tiktok attention span gameplay. But those are my own preferences. I saw that there is a auto-rewind grappling hook and a force field style glider thing in the upcoming horizon 2 also. Short glider glides from an achieved height aren't horrible but spiderman/tarzan web swinging and vine swinging through a whole level bypassing terrain via grappling hooks is not my kind of gameplay personally so hopefully it's use is relegated to certain areas/outcrops/hotspots.I think if they had made the meditation circles in fallen order work like bonfires in souls games, where you could teleport between at least any bonfire on the same level that you had visited before, it would have made things less of a chore. That is fast travel but done sparingly with spread out locations. Meditation does respawn the level though (which I like) so fast traveling via save points would have a cost. It could even cost some kind of currency/resource or cooldown if they wanted it to be used more sparingly. I did enjoy the physical puzzles in jedi fallen order as well. Also the wall running stuff , sliding, jumping, timing etc was a skill of it's own. Overall it had a very cinematic feel to the game while still having some of that 3rd person souls-like gameplay and some tomb-raider style puzzle stuff and traversal mechanics.Looking forward to the next one. If it has bugs at release I'll just wait it out longer.I did buy nioh2 early on, in the first few months of it's release (as soon as I finished fallen order) - and there were a few bugs so I was kicking myself a little for buying early on that game. I usually wait a considerable amount of time before buying a game unless it's an online powerhouse whose player base might shrink or die over time. I did manage to get past the worst bug I experienced in nioh2 but for a few days I was stuck completely at a load screen that never loaded the level so I thought my whole playthrough was ruined, and this was well into the game and character build, maybe 70% - 80% of the game completed at that point. Patient gamer for the win... bug fixes, drivers/performance/features upgraded, and sales. In fact I scored fallen order on a humble bundle at some point. Well worth the price I paid for it.