Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Nightdive Studios has announced Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam)...Dark Forces is a Star Wars first-person shooter that first launched for MS-DOS on February 28, 1995, followed by PlayStation on November 30, 1996...it was the first adventure for players as Kyle Katarn, who would go on to become a Jedi in Jedi Knight and its sequels...it's remembered fondly for its memorable missions and difficult boss fights
similarly to how Nightdive approached the recent Quake 2 remaster, the remastered version runs on Nightdive Studios’ KEX engine and supports up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, as well as features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, Trophies, Achievements and more...a release date will be announced later in 2023...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b9TTurkH4c
