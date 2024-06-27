Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (2002 re-release)

Aspyr has announced that Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will be releasing this August, bringing the 2002 shooter in which you play as Mandalorian bounty hunter Jango Fett, to modern platforms
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will feature various enhancements, including improved environmental textures, new dynamic lighting effects, and a new flashlight tool to help Jango navigate the dark corners of the Star Wars universe's seamy underbelly...as Jango, you can jetpack, climb, and shoot your way through a mission to capture a deranged Dark Jedi
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 1st...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiBmgse9GTc
