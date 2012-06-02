Star Wars: 1313 New Bounty Hunter Game

wannabeapilot
http://www.ign.com/articles/2012/06/01/e3-2012-star-wars-1313-officially-announced
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM5bxo3xZbI
not a whole lot of info yet
The mature rating has me hopeful though
Tonight LucasArts debuted the new Star Wars: 1313, a third-person action adventure game starring a bounty hunter stalking targets on the capital of the Republic, Coruscant. Billed as a "mature" Star Wars title, 1313 takes you deep into the seedy underworld of a densely populated planet, giving you access to an array of "exotic weaponry" in your quest to take down targets and "uncover the truth surrounding a criminal conspiracy."
