Star Wars: 1313 New Bounty Hunter Game

Kinsaras said: I've been playing games since Zork, I get games "borrow", that wasn't my point. My point is they whole flow from cinematic to game is very Uncharted like. I'm just surprised to hear so many people acting like it's new. Uncharted 2 is an amazing game, be a shame to pass it up.



Anyways I said I still play this if it is half as good as Uncharted series.

On a side note, Uncharted hardly borrows much from Tomb Raider.

It steals more from Gears of War than Lara Croft.

Agreed. All three games are awesome and unusually for sequels, each installment somehow keeps the quality up and arguably even improves on what came before it.And kicks it ass. Look at the forthcoming TR reboot game and tell which game made the impact and who's really going to be borrowing from who.I don't see how at all.But anyways: Three awesome games. Naughty Dog games are worth owning a PS3 for.