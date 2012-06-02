Star Wars: 1313 New Bounty Hunter Game

H-street said: more force unleashed? only instead as a bounty hunter?



Sorry but i'd like a continuation of the jedi knight series too... its almost been long enough that a reboot might be in order. or even a Jedi Knight series-esque style in the Old republic setting. Click to expand...

After TFU2 it will be too soon if I EVER see another Force Unleashed game. As for Jedi Knight the best games in the series were made by Raven. Raven is little more than shell of it's former self now and I would never trust LucasArts to make a good one in-house. Let's let LucasArts make sequels to their mediocre titles like Bounty Hunter and not fuck up good series.