Star Wars: 1313 New Bounty Hunter Game

W

wannabeapilot

Dec 23, 2006
http://www.ign.com/articles/2012/06/01/e3-2012-star-wars-1313-officially-announced
Tonight LucasArts debuted the new Star Wars: 1313, a third-person action adventure game starring a bounty hunter stalking targets on the capital of the Republic, Coruscant. Billed as a "mature" Star Wars title, 1313 takes you deep into the seedy underworld of a densely populated planet, giving you access to an array of "exotic weaponry" in your quest to take down targets and "uncover the truth surrounding a criminal conspiracy."
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM5bxo3xZbI

not a whole lot of info yet

The mature rating has me hopeful though
 
F

FearTheCow

May 2, 2006
Sounds like they saw how everyone got excited over Prey 2 and wanted a piece of the possible pie.
 
Conman

Conman

Jun 8, 2004
wannabeapilot said:
Tonight LucasArts debuted the new Star Wars: 1313, a third-person action adventure game starring a bounty hunter stalking targets on the capital of the Republic, Coruscant. Billed as a "mature" Star Wars title, 1313 takes you deep into the seedy underworld of a densely populated planet, giving you access to an array of "exotic weaponry" in your quest to take down targets and "uncover the truth surrounding a criminal conspiracy."
STAR EX: Human Revolution?
 
H

H-street

Feb 25, 2005
more force unleashed? only instead as a bounty hunter?

Sorry but i'd like a continuation of the jedi knight series too... its almost been long enough that a reboot might be in order. or even a Jedi Knight series-esque style in the Old republic setting.
 
D

Derangel

Jan 31, 2008
H-street said:
more force unleashed? only instead as a bounty hunter?

Sorry but i'd like a continuation of the jedi knight series too... its almost been long enough that a reboot might be in order. or even a Jedi Knight series-esque style in the Old republic setting.
After TFU2 it will be too soon if I EVER see another Force Unleashed game. As for Jedi Knight the best games in the series were made by Raven. Raven is little more than shell of it's former self now and I would never trust LucasArts to make a good one in-house. Let's let LucasArts make sequels to their mediocre titles like Bounty Hunter and not fuck up good series.
 
J

J W

Mar 8, 2008
Not that optimistic about this title, but hey, at least it's not more Lego Star Wars.
 
C

ChronoDetector

Apr 1, 2008
Is this actually confirmed for PC or just consoles?

I rather if they made a Jedi Knight game, at least it was developed for PC back then and none of the generic console shooter bullshit today.
 
S

spaceman

Jan 7, 2005
can we hunt jar jar binks? I will pay $100 just to teabag his stupid ass.
 
P

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
nice premise...hopefully the execution is just as good...any story set in the Star Wars universe has a lot of promise but it's all in the execution...making it 'mature' is definitely a step up for LucasArts...least we won't have to worry about E-Woks and Jar Jar type of characters
 
L

lombasto

May 12, 2012
EPOQ said:
Shadows of the Empire v2.0 please. Loved that game.
That, Tie Fighter, and all of the JK games were really the best SW games ever made. I really like SW: Rebellion as well but I'm in the minority there.
 
S

SixFootDuo

Oct 5, 2004
Can't even begin to tell you how much I hate anything Star Wars related now. My friends and I used to be fans but it's just way too over done, over hyped. I also very seriously think this game will be thing new, fresh and innovative.
 
P

polydiol

Feb 3, 2004
theyll find a way to screw it up. no more money from me on star wars games.
 
M

michael.pa2

Dec 26, 2006
darkstarcow said:
Sounds like they saw how everyone got excited over Prey 2 and wanted a piece of the possible pie.
You know,it does seem very similar to Prey 2,except that game does it right by going with a first person view. I just hope it actually gets released,it's been delayed once already and looks much better than 1313.
 
D

DOOMHAMMA

Sep 16, 2010
I am pretty disappointed by the 3rd person view. I get incredibly aggravated by that viewpoint.
 
K

Kinsaras

Dec 8, 2009
I guess no one has played Uncharted series. They are really borrowing, ok stealing, from it. Drake in space many people are calling this game. Not saying that's a bad thing but doesn't feel fresh. I'm sure I'll still play it because more Uncharted in any form is a good thing :p
 
D4rkn3ss

D4rkn3ss

Jun 30, 2010
Kinsaras said:
I guess no one has played Uncharted series. They are really borrowing, ok stealing, from it. Drake in space many people are calling this game. Not saying that's a bad thing but doesn't feel fresh. I'm sure I'll still play it because more Uncharted in any form is a good thing :p
i didnt play Uncharted :D
 
D

defiant007

Feb 27, 2006
Kinsaras said:
I guess no one has played Uncharted series. They are really borrowing, ok stealing, from it. Drake in space many people are calling this game. Not saying that's a bad thing but doesn't feel fresh. I'm sure I'll still play it because more Uncharted in any form is a good thing :p
Not as if uncharted pioneered third person platform games....the 3d prince of persia games had athletic platform jumping and wall scaling refined well before the advent of the PS3.
 
C

Climber

Jul 27, 2007
Kinsaras said:
I guess no one has played Uncharted series. They are really borrowing, ok stealing, from it. Drake in space many people are calling this game. Not saying that's a bad thing but doesn't feel fresh. I'm sure I'll still play it because more Uncharted in any form is a good thing :p
Uncharted stole from Tomb Raider so whats the point?
 
C

contrivance

Jun 3, 2006
Games "borrow" aspects from other games all the time: if you can borrow and improve that's great, if you're borrowing from greatness and don't screw it up then that's great as well.

I just want a good Star Wars game :) We haven't had one in a while.
 
K

Kinsaras

Dec 8, 2009
Climber said:
Uncharted stole from Tomb Raider so whats the point?
Ive been playing games since Zork, I get games borrow, that wasnt my point. My point is they whole flow from cinematic to game is very Uncharted like. Im just surprised to hear so many people acting like its new. Uncharted 2 is an amazing game, be a shame to pass it up.

Anyways I said I still play this if it is half as good as Uncharted series.

On a side note, Uncharted hardly borrows much from Tomb Raider. It steals more from Gears of War than Lara Croft.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Sep 28, 2007
Kinsaras said:
Ive been playing games since Zork, I get games borrow, that wasnt my point. My point is they whole flow from cinematic to game is very Uncharted like. Im just surprised to hear so many people acting like its new. Uncharted 2 is an amazing game, be a shame to pass it up.

Anyways I said I still play this if it is half as good as Uncharted series.
Agreed. All three games are awesome and unusually for sequels, each installment somehow keeps the quality up and arguably even improves on what came before it.



On a side note, Uncharted hardly borrows much from Tomb Raider.
And kicks it ass. Look at the forthcoming TR reboot game and tell which game made the impact and who's really going to be borrowing from who.



It steals more from Gears of War than Lara Croft.
I don't see how at all.



But anyways: Three awesome games. Naughty Dog games are worth owning a PS3 for.
 
D

dremic

Dec 9, 2011
this looks amazing to me. and its the first ever lucas arts game that is rated mature isnt it? niccccce maybe some twilek breasts are up in this one
 
J

J W

Mar 8, 2008
I'm actually excited now. Sure to be disappointed, but still excited. I hope it has some amount of open-world to it. I also have a hard time believing this is going to be a current-gen console game?
 
P

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
The infamous, long-ago cancelled Star Wars 1313 has surfaced again, this time via a chunk of previously unseen gameplay footage...

 
