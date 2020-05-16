Star Trek will go to Strange New Worlds in new spinoff series

erek
Hope it's good!
"Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said in January that such a series was under consideration. Kurtzman will serve as executive producer on Strange New Worlds alongside Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet co-wrote the series premiere episode.
"When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock, we meant it," Kurtzman said. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told."
“This is a dream come true, literally,” Goldsman said. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry, and the fine folks at CBS.”"
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...-to-strange-new-worlds-in-new-spinoff-series/
