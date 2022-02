$ steam steam://rungameid/9900[2022-02-26 15:34:50] Startup - updater built Jan 16 2022 17:34:43Looks like steam didn't shutdown cleanly, scheduling immediate update check[2022-02-26 15:34:50] Loading cached metrics from disk (/home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/package/steam_client_metrics.bin)[2022-02-26 15:34:50] Using the following download hosts for Public, Realm steamglobal[2022-02-26 15:34:50] 1. https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com , /client/, Realm 'steamglobal', weight was 100, source = 'update_hosts_cached.vdf'[2022-02-26 15:34:50] 2. https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com , /client/, Realm 'steamglobal', weight was 100, source = 'update_hosts_cached.vdf'[2022-02-26 15:34:50] 3. http://media.steampowered.com , /client/, Realm 'steamglobal', weight was 1, source = 'baked in'[2022-02-26 15:34:50] Checking for update on startup[2022-02-26 15:34:50] Checking for available updates...[2022-02-26 15:34:50] Downloading manifest: https://cdn.akamai.steamstatic.com/client/steam_client_ubuntu12 [2022-02-26 15:34:51] Download skipped: /client/steam_client_ubuntu12 version 1642451672, installed version 1642451672, existing pending version 0[2022-02-26 15:34:51] Nothing to do[2022-02-26 15:34:51] Verifying installation...[2022-02-26 15:34:51] Performing checksum verification of executable files[2022-02-26 15:34:52] Verification completechdir /home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/steamapps/common/Star Trek Onlinechdir /home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/steamapps/common/Star Trek Online[Z:/home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/steamapps/common/Star Trek Online/StarTrek Online.exe] [House] [x86]-affiliate appid=9900-launchedfrom steamfileDataDir: Z:/home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/steamapps/common/Star TrekOnline\-> (0.00)Loaded FolderCache with 0 files from hoggs (0.00)UtilitiesLib_SetFileSystemIsInitted (0.00)Connecting to patchserver.crypticstudios.com:7255PatchClientLib: connecting to server "patchserver.crypticstudios.com" on port 7255PatchClientLib: redirecting to server "208.95.186.138" on port 7255PatchClientLib: skipping unneeded autoupdate CrypticLauncher3STPatchClientLib: successfully connectedAutopatchDialog thread shutting downGamePrefsInit: giGamePrefSet now 0PW_SDK::Initcalling SHGetKnownFolderPathPW Launcher installation not foundCC_ERR_CLIENT_NOT_LAUNCHED: installed: false, running: falseFailure of some kindSetting JSAPI version 2Connecting to Account ServerWhile finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.113While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker0.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.141While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker1.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.113While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker2.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.141While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker3.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.113While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker4.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.141While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker5.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.113While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker6.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.141While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker7.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.113While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker8.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.141While finding unique IPs, converted controllertracker9.crypticstudios.com to 208.95.186.113Using fast login ticketLoading launcherstartPatch, new Startrek:HolodeckChecking patch status for ST.122.20220111a.28Skipping unnecessary patch for Z:/home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/steamapps/common/Star Trek Online/Star Trek Online/LiveConnecting to Account ServersuccessfulPatchRootFolder = Z:/home/chris/.steam/debian-installation/steamapps/common/Star Trek Online/Star Trek Online/Live