"Star Trek: Discovery" Renewed for Season 3

CBS announced Wednesday that Star Trek: Discovery, whose second outing “exceeded” the studio’s “expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans,” would return for a third season. Series co-executive producer and writer Michelle Paradise has been promoted to co-showrunner and will steer the series alongside Alex Kurtzman, who took over during Season 2 midway through production. “The massive success of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s’ second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from ‘Star Trek’ fans,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access. “With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s’ journey, growing the ‘Star Trek’ franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new ‘Star Trek’ stories for many years to come.”