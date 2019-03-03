"Star Trek: Discovery" Renewed for Season 3

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Megalith, Mar 3, 2019.

    Megalith

    Megalith 24-bit/48kHz Staff Member

    CBS announced Wednesday that Star Trek: Discovery, whose second outing “exceeded” the studio’s “expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans,” would return for a third season. Series co-executive producer and writer Michelle Paradise has been promoted to co-showrunner and will steer the series alongside Alex Kurtzman, who took over during Season 2 midway through production.

    “The massive success of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s’ second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from ‘Star Trek’ fans,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access. “With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s’ journey, growing the ‘Star Trek’ franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new ‘Star Trek’ stories for many years to come.”
     
    trparky

    trparky Gawd

    I wouldn't say that Star Trek Discovery Season 2 is good, however when you compare it to Season 1 you'll find that it's not quite so bad. Season 1 was a complete dumpster fire. Season 2? Not so much. I'm not saying that Season 2 doesn't have any issues, no sir.
     
    bigdogchris

    bigdogchris [H]ard as it Gets

    Season 2 is better than 1 for sure. TNG didn't really take off until season 3 anyways. But my gripe with DSC is that I don't care for the serialization. DS9 had a fantastic story but it moved heavily towards serialization later on which is great for first time watching but really ruins watching them again. Any random TNG and VOY pisode is usually great for watching but I can't think of a single DSC or DS9 episode that really stands out to re-watch due to serialization.
     
    DarkLegacy

    DarkLegacy [H]ard|Gawd

    Happy to see that the show is getting a season 3. The show gets a ton of hate but is nothing new as several of the other TV shows got a lot of hate as well. TNG was the one series that recovered the fastest from it. Still know " trekkie fans " that still hate on Voyager, Enterprise & Deep Space Nice to this day lol. :ROFLMAO:
     
    Slade

    Slade 2[H]4U

    I'm not hating it. I'm not feeling the same desire to watch like I did with TNG (especially when s3 came around). I found Voyager more enjoyable than DS9 which got too heavy into the war concept and just kinda escalated that storyline to the forefront.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    That's where the whole TV series industry has moved. Very few shows still have individual episodes that stand on their own. I kind of like it most of the time. It allows them to have a much larger story arc. It becomes almost akin to reading a novel.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    That's good. It's by no means the best Star Trek TV series made. Maybe my standards have been lowered after almost two decades without a Trek TV show (I don't count Enterprise. It wasn't bad, but it didn't feel like Trek to me), but I am enjoying it.
     
    Dalexx

    Dalexx Limp Gawd

    I like a mix of both. The freak of the week or in Star Trek's case, Emergency of the week gets really old. Encounter something bad and find the solution in the last 5 mins just become mind numbing and soulless. At least with problems that span multiple episodes it feels like some problems are really problems.
    But I also get what you are saying, coming into episode 10 without any history of 1-9, makes shows pretty hard to watch stand alone.
     
    Danny Dawg

    Danny Dawg [H]ard|Gawd

    The DS9 episode that really stood out for me is the one where they overlaid the modern day characters (I think it was Sisko and Dax) onto the original Star Trek series format for what I think was a Tribbles episode. It was really hyped up at the time due to the cinematics involved if I recall right.

    I do agree with the above folks- Season 2 of Discovery, although not perfect, is turning out to be better than Season 1.
     
    Nukester

    Nukester [H]ard|Gawd

    I find Star Trek Discovery to be extremely well done. I'm enjoying the hell out of it.
     
    Twisted Kidney

    Twisted Kidney 2[H]4U

    Does it have time travel yet?

    You can't fuck up anything properly without time travel.
     
    xmadror

    xmadror Gawd

    So far I really like season 2, a lot better than season one.
     
    Arioch

    Arioch Limp Gawd

    DS9 became more bearable to watch after they starting using the Defiant. Gonna binge watch season 2 of Discovery sometime before Season 3 is about to start.
     
    bobdabilder

    bobdabilder Limp Gawd

    Show is absolute garbage.
     
    timberwolf

    timberwolf Limp Gawd

    I was willing to tolerate the SJW undertones in the writing and some of the characters. But only lasted 3 episodes into season 2. Oh look, this dead character is back in their alternate universe or metaverse form. Making death of a character, loved or hated, meaningless. That, the aforementioned SJW content, needless faggery (the gay relationship between the two, one now dead, is completely meaningless to the story), and the laziness of the writers rebooting the original series plots and characters is more than I can take.
    At least Babylon 5 is on Netflix.
     
    STEvil

    STEvil 2[H]4U

    Yes, yes it does.


    I kind of like orville better, but each has their own positive sides and each is doing something for me the other cant, so its all good.

    ugh Babylon 5. Too much politics.
     
    Elios

    Elios [H]ardness Supreme

    as stated S1 was meh but so far S2 has been at lest as good early Enterprise
     
    bigdogchris

    bigdogchris [H]ard as it Gets

    Unofficial but very cool
     

    Frobozz

    Frobozz [H]ard|Gawd

    I'm still looking forward to watching this trek... someday.
     
    Mike89

    Mike89 Gawd

    Series totally sucs. I couldn't even get through 3 episodes of the 1st season. When I saw that the show cared more for politically correct bullet points of Hollywood than the story itself, it was enough for me to lose interest quickly. Both Star Trek and Star Wars suc eggs, and this comes from a space enthusiast. Too much tooty fruity and kix is for kids shit.
     
    Galvin

    Galvin 2[H]4U

    They're trying to please both the episodic and serialization in one season, I like how they're doing it. I agree season 2 is better than 1

    At first I thought it was going to get canceled cause it was too expensive
     
    nutzo

    nutzo [H]ardness Supreme

    This.

    Combined with their exclusive streaming is enough for me to never watch it.

    It's not even worth the effort to pirate it.
     
    Bigshrimp

    Bigshrimp Limp Gawd

    I am really enjoying the show a lot. I think season 1 was great, but season 2 is also amazing so far. :)
     
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Just goes to show you that the general attitude around here doesn't always match widespread reality.

    I enjoyed S1 and I'm enjoying S2.
     
    R_Type

    R_Type Limp Gawd

    There was cannibalism in it later. Got pretty dark
     
    jevans64

    jevans64 Gawd

    That's kind-of what pissed me off about the whole series. The Klingons were never cannibalistic. I assume the writers are dealing with this by saying that these Klingons are a different faction but then you have this same group reuniting the houses, which would mean Klingons as a whole would pick up this trait. Plus, they look like fish.
     
    P4B

    P4B Limp Gawd

    could of just called it brokeback space cowboys
     
    SomeFknGuy

    SomeFknGuy [H]ard|Gawd

    I'm enjoying S2 more than S1...but I hate that it's a show about Michael Burnham... They should rename it from ST: D to Michael Burnham on a spaceship or something. I know there are always main characters but every other trek series had a full cast of main characters with full back stories and even full episodes concerning them... The entirety of this show is Michael saves the space shroom network, Michael saves the alternate universe, Michael does everything better than everyone else. The graphical effects are great, and the story line(once you ignore the space shrooms) is not terrible. If they would kill her off and make it an actual show about a starship full of people and not just one person on a starship I think they could have a real winner
     
    iQuasarLV

    iQuasarLV AMDFanboy EchoChamber Member

    Episodes 0.0 ~ 0.5 of Season 1 were horrible. Exactly as everyone who hates it said. PC everywhere and inclusiveness checkbox'ing. CBS, via docu vids, fired the show creators and writers at this point and hired a new crew. At this point Episodes 0.6~1.0 of Season 1 took a 90 degree turn to salvage the series.

    Personally, at this point I had lost all interest due to the constant story shifting, incoherence and PC pushing. Now that said, Season 2 is actually holding its own. Aside from the Season 2.1 episode just sort of shoved more of the #MeToo #FemisntWave4 crap down our throats its overall pretty darn good. I'm still sort of in the hallway heading for the door on how CBS treats the Spock character. Season 2 is going to seal the deal on whether I continue to watch this series or not with the new show runners.
     
    jnmunsey

    jnmunsey Limp Gawd

    I've been watching it but still waiting for an actual Star Trek show to be presented. This is something else. Meanwhile I am thoroughly enjoying the best Star Trek series to air in a long time over on Fox. It is called The Orville.
     
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Im loving this and the Orville and am very glad to have both after such along dry spell.
     
    Skyblue

    Skyblue Limp Gawd

    Babylon 5 has the advantage of not being about the monster of the week. No kid or person saves the ship. The themes brougt up are quite philosophical. And more often than not, they have to think their way out od their problems. Bonus: All the bad guys have legitimate motivations. You mightve done the same thing, in their shoes. I consider it the thinking mans Star Trek.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Until it all falls apart in the final season.
     
    harmattan

    harmattan [H]ardness Supreme

    I know folks are making the point that TNG only grew its beard in ths second half of season 2, but I really don't see that happening with STD. I'm bettong we'll be stuck with mediocrity for the extent of its run.

    As mentioned, if you want to scratch your sci-fi itch, watch The Expanse.
     
    dexvx

    dexvx [H]ard|Gawd

    Anyone else like Michael Burnham looks strange with an afro? Much prefer her hair in the pilot.

    Cause they thought Season 4 was the last. So they rushed through that.
     
    Stimpy88

    Stimpy88 [H]ard|Gawd

    The only thing that makes this awful crap series Trek, is the words Star Trek in the title.

    Oh, and they go on and on about how successful it is, yet they won't publish the numbers. It also never trends on social media, unlike The Orville.
     
    Draax

    Draax [H]ardness Supreme

    Enjoying DISCO so far. It is amazing how out of touch this forum proves itself to be, on so many fronts.
     
    Pieter3dnow

    Pieter3dnow [H]ardness Supreme

    I find this surprising if you are interested why there is so much problems around the different Star Trek series and films is due to paramount and cbs having the rights as separate companies where they used to be 1 with one legal entity holding copyright for all of the Star Trek franchise. (youtube paramount cbs copyright Star Trek hour long video explaining things). On top of things the problem with CBS plagiarizing .
    I thought season 2 was the end of it ...
    Supposedly both companies wil merge again and that will solve the whole problem around Star Trek.
     
    Stimpy88

    Stimpy88 [H]ard|Gawd

    The fact you call it DISCO tells me everything I need to know. I'm quite happy continuing with my opinion, especially now you've just reinforced it, thanks very much!
     
    Nebell

    Nebell [H]ard|Gawd

    I love Discovery, it's fun to watch, although it doesn't hold up to The Expanse.
     
