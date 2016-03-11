Star Citizen Free to Play Week is back.

WarMace
Current Free-Fly Dates: November 19th - December 1st, 2021
This Free-Fly event will be the best one yet. Over 100 different ships and vehicles to try, planets, asteroids, moons, huge performance improvements, underground caves to get lost in, and MOAB's.
Referral codes are the only way to get 5,000 free UEC when signing up, so get one from a friend, another [H]ard|forum member, or use mine STAR-ZRFD-PTBX just so long as you use one when creating an account.
Step 1. Sign up for Star Citizen, and reserve your handle (no cost). Enlist - Roberts Space Industries
Step 2. Fly for free till the end of the event and have access to many different ships to try, or hitch a ride on someone's multi-crew ship, or pirate a ship.
Step 3. If you enjoyed the trial the bare minimum cost is detailed below.
Option 1: $40.50 - Mustang Alpha Starter Package Gets you a starter ship and the MMO Star Citizen which you can play the alpha right now.
Option 2: $60.50 - Mustang Alpha Combo Package Package Same as above but also includes the AAA single player game Squadron42 when finished.
*Any other purchases are not necessary as all items can be earned in-game with normal game play when the game is finished.
Star Citizen Explained in 3 minutes and 49 seconds
Hard Forums Star Citizen Mega Thread
New Player Tutorial
Game Features as of today, despite it being alpha, what you see in this link is all currently in-game and very enjoyable.
Star Citizen Imagine Trailer
